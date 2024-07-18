Bob Gurr Funko Pop! Available at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Next Month

At this year's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, you can have the opportunity to purchase an exclusive Bob Gurr Funko Pop!
What’s Happening:
- If you are planning on attending D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, stop by the Loungefly booth for the exclusive Bob Gurr Funko Pop!
- This will be available for purchase on-site only.
- Funko shared on their social media Bob Gurr opening one of his very own.
- The announcement of the Bob Gurr Funko Pop! was revealed last year at Wondercon as the company inducted Bob Gurr as the first inductee in the Funko Celebrity Hall of Fame.
- Bob Gurr is an iconic figure in the world of entertainment and for his contribution to the theme park industry.
- He played a major role in designing some of the most beloved Disney attractions, including the Monorail and Matterhorn Bobsleds.
What They're Saying:
- Bob Gurr: "I am deeply humbled and grateful to Funko for this incredible recognition. I hope this Funko Pop figure brings joy to fans around the world and serves as a reminder of the magic we create together."
