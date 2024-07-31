D23 Deals: Hyperion Historical Alliance Press Brings The Explorer Bundle to The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

The publisher will be offering a special deal only available at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

What’s Happening:

In a Facebook post, Hyperion Historical Alliance Press

Located at Booth 325, the non-profit network that creates content related to Disney history and historic preservation will showcase their Monograph series.

The series are single-topic, hardcover, full-color books highlighting a single Disney history topic. The publications are highly detailed and often feature photos and art that have never been published.

The Explorer Bundle contains both Walt Disney & El Grupo in Latin America and The Origins of Walt Disney’s True-Life Adventures. Walt Disney & El Grupo in Latin America is their newest addition to the series, which explores Walt Disney’s 1941 Goodwill Tour to South America. The Origins of Walt Disney’s True-Life Adventures delves into the history of Walt Disney’s nature series True-Life Adventures.

Each Monograph costs $40, but guests visiting their D23 booth can pick up The Explorers Bundle for only $65.

Make sure you visit the Hyperion Historical Alliance Press booth during August 9-11’s D23.

