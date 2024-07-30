Ravensburger Bringing Disney Lorcana and More to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Ravensburger, the company behind the popular Disney Lorcana TCG, is heading to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event with a variety of engaging activities and exclusive events all-week long!

Sunday, August 4th: Join Disney Lorcana at D23 Day at Angels Stadium

Disney Lorcana will be hosting activation tables at various locations inside Angels Stadium, where you’ll be able to receive a Disney Lorcana TCG booster pack. Each pack contains a collection of playable and collectable trading cards featuring beloved Disney characters like Mickey Mouse, Frozen ’s Anna and Elsa, Cinderella, and so many more.

will be hosting activation tables at various locations inside Angels Stadium, where you’ll be able to receive a TCG booster pack. Each pack contains a collection of playable and collectable trading cards featuring beloved Disney characters like Mickey Mouse, ’s Anna and Elsa, Cinderella, and so many more. Fans can also strike a pose and snap a picture at the Disney Lorcana photo op area featuring card art versions of Ursula, Donald Duck, and Mickey.

Tuesday, August 6th: D23 Night at the Packing District presented by Ravensburger

Ravensburger invites you to a special game night at Anaheim Packing District, where friends are welcome to casually play their way through Ravensburger's Disney-themed games throughout the Packing District area.

Join gaming expert Krystina Arielle on the lawn as she hosts gameplay sessions of Disney Lorcana TCG Gateway, the new and easy-to-learn experience designed for beginner Lorcana players.

TCG Gateway, the new and easy-to-learn experience designed for beginner Lorcana players. Stop by the boardwalk area to see a demo of the new Chronicles of Light: Darkness Falls (Disney Edition) .

. Are Villains more your speed? Stop by the MAKE building to see us demo Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil in the Villain's Lair.

August 9th–11th: D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Celebrate Disney Lorcana TCG, Disney board games, and Disney puzzles all weekend long at the Anaheim Convention Center!

TCG, Disney board games, and Disney puzzles all weekend long at the Anaheim Convention Center! First, walk through the Ravensburger booth to immerse yourself in Disney Lorcana TCG and Chronicles of Light .

TCG and . Fans can participate in fun photo ops, game demonstrations, and receive free promos—including the Disney Lorcana TCG 1st Anniversary Mickey Brave Tailor pin and the Disney Lorcana TCG Mickey Playful Sorcerer promo card. (Please note that promo items are one per person and will require a badge scan to collect the item.)

TCG 1st Anniversary Mickey Brave Tailor pin and the TCG Mickey Playful Sorcerer promo card. (Please note that promo items are one per person and will require a badge scan to collect the item.) Fans of Disney Lorcana TCG will also be able to buy the limited-edition Disney Lorcana TCG D23 Collection

TCG will also be able to buy the limited-edition The game’s newest set, “Shimmering Skies,” and the beginner-friendly, stand-alone game Disney Lorcana TCG Gateway will also be available.

TCG Gateway will also be available. Additionally, some of this summer’s hottest board games will be available for purchase, including Chronicles of Light: Darkness Falls (Disney Edition) and Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil , along with Disney Stitch and Toy Story puzzles.

and , along with Disney Stitch and puzzles. Fans will also receive a special Chronicles of Light pin as a gift with purchase of the game during the event, while supplies last.

Panels at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Additionally, a number of panels at D23 will feature Disney Lorcana artists, game designers, storytellers, and superfans – offering you the chance to learn more about Disney Lorcana and other games from Ravensburger.

Disney Lorcana Panel – Past, Present, Future

Friday, August 9th, 2024, from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. on the Backlot Stage

Join Ryan Miller and friends from the Disney Lorcana team as they explore the past, present, and future of Disney Lorcana TCG. Get a behind-the-scenes look at how the art and gameplay of this global phenomenon came to be, along with a sneak peek at the next set. Be the first to hear exciting new announcements of things to come in Disney Lorcana TCG!

Disney Lorcana: Creating a Glimmer

Friday, August 9th, 2024, from 10:30 to 10:50 a.m. on the Spotlight Stage

Krystina Arielle hosts Aubrey Archer, Nicholas Kole, Alice Pisoni, and Matt Eng on stage for an illuminating discussion around the art and creation of Disney Lorcana TCG’s Glimmers. Explore the creative process behind these unique designs, from initial concepts to final renderings, and get a glimpse of the storytelling potential they bring to the ever-evolving game.

Plan a Heroic Game Night with Ravensburger

Saturday, August 10th, 2024, from 10:30 to 10:50 a.m. on the Spotlight Stage

Gather your fellow heroines and join Ravensburger and host Krystina Arielle as they share the ultimate game night plan featuring their newest tabletop adventure, Chronicles of Light: Darkness Falls (Disney Edition). Demo will include themed entertaining and activity ideas, plus giveaways!

Disney Lorcana: Enter the Realm of Lorcana

Saturday, August 10th, 2024, from 5:30 to 5:50 p.m. on the Spotlight Stage

Take your first steps into the realm of Lorcana with Ryan Miller and Ari Levitch, hosted by Krystina Arielle. Learn the basics of the story and lore of Disney’s enchanting Trading Card Game and discover what makes Lorcana a magical experience.

Who’s the Baddest? Disney Villainous Trivia

Sunday, August 11th, 2024, from 10:30 to 10:50 a.m. on the Spotlight Stage

Test your Disney Villains knowledge in this interactive trivia game based on characters found in the Disney Villainous franchise. Join Ravensburger and host Krystina Arielle for deep-cut Villains questions, behind-the-scenes game info, and giveaways!

Meet Your Favorite Disney Lorcana Artists

Friday, August 9th, 2024, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Talent Central

Ryan Miller, Disney Lorcana TCG brand manager; Steve Warner, game design manager; and Shane Hartley, creative director

Ryan Miller, TCG brand manager; Steve Warner, game design manager; and Shane Hartley, creative director Saturday, August 10th, 2024, from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. at Talent Central

Disney Lorcana TCG artist signing with Nicholas Kole, Alice Pisoni, and Aubrey Archer

TCG artist signing with Nicholas Kole, Alice Pisoni, and Aubrey Archer Sunday, August 11th, 2024, from 4:45 to 5:45pm at Talent Central

Disney Lorcana TCG artist signing with Nicholas Kole, Alice Pisoni, and Aubrey Archer

