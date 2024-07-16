D23 Expo Exclusive – Ravensburger to Release Disney Lorcana TCG D23 Collection

The acclaimed publisher of several award winning board games, toys and puzzles has announced a brand new collection for the Disney card game. Created specifically for Disney’s biannual D23 Expo, fans attending the event will have first grabs on the upcoming release.

What’s Happening:

Hobby publisher Ravensburger has announced a brand new Disney Lorcana TCG D23 Collection coming to this year’s D23 Expo.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is a biannual exposition of all things Disney. This year’s event takes place in Anaheim, CA from August 9-11.

The limited availability special collector’s set for Disney’s popular card game will include six fan-favorite foil cards that feature expanded artwork.

The D23 Collection cards will feature edge to edge artwork, revealing more scenery. The collection coincides with the growth and expansion of Disney Lorcana TCG. It features a card from each of the first six sets: The First Chapter: Mickey Mouse – Brave Little Tailor Rise of the Floodborn: Cinderella – Stouthearted Into the Inklands: Ursula – Deceiver Ursula’s Return: Bruno Madrigal – Undetected Uncle Shimmering Skies: Vanellope Von Schweetz – Sugar Rush Princess November 2024 Set Preview Card: Oswald – The Lucky Rabbit

The new set will be available for $99.99 at the Ravensburger booth during D23.

Additionally, the collection will be available at select Disney retail locations on August 9th. These include: United States: Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort United Kingdom: Disney Store London Ireland: Disney Store Dublin France: Disneyland Paris Australia: Disney Store Pop-up Experience, Melbourne (D23 Collection available August 10-12, 2024, or while supplies last)

The Ravensburger booth will also sell some of their newest products at the event. This includes the Disney Lorcana TCG Shimmering Skies set (releasing on August 9th), as well as Chronicles of Light: Darkness Falls (Disney Edition) and Disney Villainous: Intro to Evil. Fan favorite puzzles featuring Stitch and the Disney Castle Collection will also be available at the booth.

Fans visiting the publisher’s booth will also be eligible to receive the D23 Disney Lorcana TCG Mickey Mouse – Playful Sorcerer card and a Disney Lorcana TCG 1st Anniversary Mickey Mouse pin.

