Exclusive Merchandise and Shopping Experiences Announced for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Today, Disney shared details of what shopping will look like at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, taking place on August 9th, 10th and 11th, 2024.

Today, Disney announced details of the augmented shopping experience coming to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa, including new locations and licensees, exclusive merchandise, and advanced technology to help ease the shopping experience.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will bring the best in Disney storytelling and innovation to Anaheim, California, on August 9th, 10th and 11th, 2024, and guests will be able to experience expansive retail offerings from across the worlds of Disney, from limited edition pins to clothing, books, music, and more.

Where to Shop

World of Disney: The Product Experience:

Disney fans are unlike any other and, at this year's event, they will have the opportunity to take their fandom to the next level with World of Disney: The Product Experience, the must-visit destination to shop and explore new and limited-edition merchandise from D23 Marketplace, Disney Publishing, Disney Store, and more.

This expansive and reimagined experience will be located on North Level 200 of the Anaheim Convention Center.

Disney Consumer Products invites fans to interact and engage with some of their favorite products and stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel Star Wars

D23 Marketplace:

Returning this year in a new location within World of Disney: The Product Experience is the D23 Marketplace.

This 16,000 square-foot retail location will bring together the most exciting products from DisneyStore.com and Disney Parks, offering merchandise from fan-favorite collections including Disney Limited Edition Dolls; the brand-new vinyl series Disney Lacers; and Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar must-haves.

For those fans of Disney Pin Trading, this will also be a great spot to buy all-new limited-edition styles including a special collection that nods to the 25th Anniversary of Disney Pin Trading.

Attendees will find a wide assortment of new product debuts, curated brand collections, specialty items, and milestone anniversary collectibles.

DisneyStore.com:

Shop the stories you love with DisneyStore.com

Offering uniquely imagined special-edition products and collections, DisneyStore.com will have select items from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event for sale, including Star Wars and Marvel must-haves, Disney Limited Edition Dolls, and the brand-new vinyl series, Disney Lacers, starting Monday, August 12 at 8 AM PT at DisneyStore.com/D23Event2024

Disney Publishing:

Disney Publishing shares stories that foster a love of reading, inspire natural curiosity, and excite fans. Home to best-selling books, comics, magazines, digital interactive storytelling products, audiobooks, and beyond, Disney Publishing merchandise will be located within World of Disney: The Product Experience as the premiere destination for Disney books, fan-favorite stories, and collectible titles.

First-to-market books will be available including must-reads from Bob Weis, former President of Walt Disney Imagineering; Pete Docter, Pixar Animation Studios' Chief Creative Officer; Martha Blanding, incoming Disney Legend; Ashley Eckstein, voice of Ahsoka in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and more. These celebrated authors will also sign copies of their new books at both Talent Central and Live at World of Disney: The Product Experience.

While they shop, fans can also enjoy a brand-new sip and shop experience featuring the latest blend from Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Co.

The Walt Disney Company Store:

The Walt Disney Company Store is making its first appearance at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event with not one, but two locations on the show floor.

The Walt Disney Company Store in Hall D will feature new merchandise from The Walt Disney Studios, the Walt Disney Archives, and The Walt Disney Company.

From The Walt Disney Studios, guests will enjoy a collaboration with Loungefly featuring a Studio Patches Canvas Backpack, as well as a crossbody bag highlighting the renowned Team Disney building that includes a Disney Legends Award detachable coin purse. The Walt Disney Archives assortment will include a Studio Baseball League Jersey and The Walt Disney Company collection will include a stylish denim jacket, collegiate ivory tee, and sleek 16″computer sleeve.

This location will also feature collectible figurines depicting iconic locations across The Walt Disney Studios Lot, including the Partners Statue, Sharing the Magic Statue, Pluto’s Corner Sign, and Water Tower.

This location will be cashless.

In collaboration with D23: The Official Disney Fan Club, The Walt Disney Company Store will now be home to the official merchandise for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Fans will be able to shop a variety of products, from varsity jackets to a pin trading backpack.

The Walt Disney Company Pin Store:

The Walt Disney Company Pin Store in Hall B will feature a large assortment of limited-edition pins with a new assortment daily on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

This store is a perfect spot for both new and experienced collectors. This location will be cashless.

Mickey’s of Glendale:

Mickey’s of Glendale, the Walt Disney Imagineering store, returns to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, with two stores in Hall C of the Anaheim Convention Center.

This year at Mickey’s of Glendale, fans will find numerous collections featuring the work and talent of Disney Imagineers.

These unique spotlight collections are inspired by Disney characters, theme park attractions, and more. Shop wickedly cute Disney Villain enamel figures or dive into the comic book world of Walt Disney’s The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.

Mickey’s of Glendale Pin Store:

Disney pin enthusiasts will want to stop by the Mickey’s of Glendale Pin Store, which will release a new assortment of limited-edition pins daily on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The Mickey’s of Glendale Pin Store will be cashless and require guests to have the Disneyland

Come prepared and have the app downloaded and account created ahead of time.

Disney Studio Store Hollywood:

The magic of Hollywood returns to Anaheim at the Disney Studio Store Hollywood, located in Hall B, where guests can purchase newly released limited-edition pins, framed pin sets, and official Disney Studio Store Hollywood branded apparel.

New limited-edition pins will be released on Friday and Saturday.

While at this location, guests can stop by and snap a selfie in a sweet photo op!

The Disney Studio Store Hollywood will be cashless.

How to Shop:

Disney is dedicated to making the fan shopping experience seamless and is excited to announce the return of merchandise mobile checkout and virtual queue at select locations.

Both services will be available through a direct link from the Disney D23 app to the Disneyland app.

The Disney D23 app is currently available for download on the app store for iOS and Android devices and an update coming soon will add functionality to help guests navigate all the entertainment, presentations, shopping, photo opportunities, and magic that Disney has in store at this year’s event.

The Disneyland app is currently available for download on the app store for iOS and Android devices. Many locations are cashless venues and will only accept a credit or debit card.

Fans will have the opportunity to explore the show floor while waiting to shop by signing up for a “boarding group” with virtual queue on the Disneyland app through the Disney D23 app and receive a notification when it’s their turn to shop.

Joining the virtual queue does not grant immediate access to any experience, and there may still be a queue and waiting period at the location.

The virtual queue is limited in capacity and subject to availability.

Guests will be able to access the D23 Marketplace, The Walt Disney Company Store, The Walt Disney Company Pin Store, Mickey’s of Glendale (Friday only), Mickey’s of Glendale Pin Store, and Disney Studio Store Hollywood (Friday and Saturday only) only via virtual queue.

Virtual queue will be required to shop at these locations starting when the event opens at 9 AM PT each day. There will be no stand-by queues available in the mornings, but stand-by opportunities may be available later in the afternoon each day if all virtual queue boarding groups have been recalled.

All merchandise is subject to availability and inventory may sell out. The number of items per purchase will be limited. Traditional queuing is available at locations not utilizing virtual queue.

Save time while shopping by paying for items using the Disneyland app at select locations.

Simply scan each item’s barcode to add it to a shopping bag and pay for items by selecting “Purchase.”

Once a purchase is complete, show the QR code confirmation to a Cast Member at the merchandise mobile checkout station to scan before exiting the store.

A digital receipt will be sent to the email address linked to the Disneyland app, and all eligible discounts will be automatically applied.

The merchandise mobile checkout service is available in addition to traditional checkout services.