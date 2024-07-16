D23 at a Discount — Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Save 23% on New D23 Gold Memberships

Disney's official fan club is offering an exclusive discount to Disney Visa Card holders. For those thinking about purchasing a premium membership, now is the time to do it.

What’s Happening:

  • D23, the official Disney Fan Club is offering new Gold Membership purchasers a 23% discount when using a Disney Visa Card.
  • The membership, which offers year-round benefits, costs $99.99 per year before discount.
  • The discount is only available for new memberships.
  • To access the discount, Disney Visa Cardholders will need to use the promo code VISAFAND23 at checkout.
  • Discounted memberships will still include the annual D23 Gold Member Collector Set featuring a Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Figurine, issues of the quarterly Disney twenty-three magazine, exclusive in-person event opportunities, VIP discounts and offers, the FanFare weekly newsletter, members-only sweepstakes and more.
  • The offer is valid now through September 30th.

