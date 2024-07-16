D23 at a Discount — Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Save 23% on New D23 Gold Memberships

Disney's official fan club is offering an exclusive discount to Disney Visa Card holders. For those thinking about purchasing a premium membership, now is the time to do it.

What’s Happening:

D23, the official Disney Fan Club is offering new Gold Membership purchasers a 23% discount when using a Disney Visa Card.

The membership, which offers year-round benefits, costs $99.99 per year before discount.

The discount is only available for new memberships.

To access the discount, Disney Visa Cardholders will need to use the promo code VISAFAND23 at checkout.

Discounted memberships will still include the annual D23 Gold Member Collector Set featuring a Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Figurine, issues of the quarterly Disney twenty-three magazine, exclusive in-person event opportunities, VIP discounts and offers, the FanFare weekly newsletter, members-only sweepstakes and more.

