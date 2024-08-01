Canva and Disney Celebrate Upcoming D23 With Landmark Licensing Deal

Disney and Canva have made a limited-time licensing deal for the design platform.

What’s Happening:

Variety reports

The addition of Disney characters to the platform is in conjunction with D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

CEO Bob Iger happens to be an investor and board member of Canva, the Australian tech brand.

This deal is the largest branded licensing agreement in Canva’s 11-year history, and it will include a pavilion on the D23 showfloor.

Characters like Mickey, Woody, Joy, and Tiana will be available from August 9th (the start of D23) through September 30th.

