Canva and Disney Celebrate Upcoming D23 With Landmark Licensing Deal

Disney and Canva have made a limited-time licensing deal for the design platform.
What’s Happening:
- Variety reports that the design platform will include 10 Disney characters for paid subscribers of Canva to use in their designs.
- The addition of Disney characters to the platform is in conjunction with D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- CEO Bob Iger happens to be an investor and board member of Canva, the Australian tech brand.
- This deal is the largest branded licensing agreement in Canva’s 11-year history, and it will include a pavilion on the D23 showfloor.
- Characters like Mickey, Woody, Joy, and Tiana will be available from August 9th (the start of D23) through September 30th.
