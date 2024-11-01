Ren Character Lightsaber and Helmet from “Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren” Coming to Galaxy’s Edge, Disney Store

Just a day after Laughing Place’s exclusive announcement of the Anakin Skywalker (Jedi Apprentice) Legacy Lightsaber coming to Disney Store and Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, we’ve now learned of another new lightsaber hilt– plus an extremely cool new helmet– both tied to the publishing side of the Star Wars universe, coming soon exclusively to these two retailers. These items are connected to the character of Ren from writer Charles Soule’s Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren comic-book miniseries, among other appearances.

What’s happening:

A new Legacy Lightsaber and light-up helmet belonging to the character of Ren (not Kylo Ren, but the leader of the Knights of Ren who preceded him) will be available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and the Disney Store website beginning Sunday, November 17th (Life Day).

Writer Charles Soule, who co-created Ren with artist Will Sliney for the acclaimed Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren comic-book miniseries in 2019, shared the news along with images this morning on his Instagram feed.

Ren has also appeared in the Marvel Comics' miniseries Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters (in a brief cameo), Star Wars: Crimson Reign, and Star Wars: Hidden Empire, as well as the 2021 non-canonical Disney+ animated Halloween special LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales.

What they’re saying:

Charles Soule: “Back in 2019, Will Sliney and I created a character named Ren for our series THE RISE OF KYLO REN. He was the leader of the Knights before Kylo, and ran them like a space motorcycle club – until Kylo, ah, decided to take things in a different direction, a direction that required the unfortunate lightsaber murder of poor Mr. Ren.”

"I know this is basically 'amazing announcement #38' from me over the past few weeks – it's a very wild time for me, and I can't really believe it either. I'm not taking any of it for granted, and I'm extremely grateful for these opportunities and moments and especially the people who help all these wild things happen – which almost certainly includes you, if you've read this far. Now I just need to plan a trip to Galaxy's Edge!"

Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren is available to purchase in trade paperback form wherever books are sold, as is Star Wars: Crimson Reign and Star Wars: Hidden Empire.