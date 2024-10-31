“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for October 29th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 193 – October 29, 2024

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Hanukkah is Here! Disney Store Introduces Their 2024 Holiday Collection

Gathering with friends, family, and those dear to you is one of the most wonderful things about the holiday season. Another fun part is decorating your favorite spaces with festive decor, collection new merchandise and exchanging gifts! If Hanukkah is your celebration, then Disney Store should be your next destination as they have just dropped their the 2024 Hanukkah Collection.

Vera Wang Puts a Wedding Spin on Elegant New Mickey and Minnie Ear Hats and Headbands at Disney Store

Future Brides and Grooms who love all things Disney and delight in stylings of fashion designer Vera Wang will want to say I Do to the newest high end Mickey and Minnie Ear Hat and Headband styles that have arrived at Disney Store.

Photos: New Commemorative Merchandise Arrives at Disney's Contemporary Resort

The iconic Walt Disney World hotel’s Bayview Gifts has stocked up on new products to commemorate your stay at the deluxe resort.

Robosen Debuts Interactive "Toy Story" Buzz Lightyear Robot Just in Time For Holiday Gifting

This holiday season Robosen and Pixar are inviting fans to embrace the theme of “infinity and beyond” as they present an incredible new Buzz Lightyear programable robot. Gift exchanges with close family and friends will be out of this world when Buzz joins the party and with an app and PC interaction (coming soon!) to enhance the experience there’s no limit what this space ranger can do.

Exclusive Reveal – "Stitch: Little Trickster" Will Shuffle the "Disney Lorcana" Deck to Claim the "626" Position

As Laughing Place can exclusively reveal, the aptly named Stitch – Little Trickster will be an Emerald card that’s made its way into the Amber part of the deck. Why? Well, it seems that Stitch wanted to claim his namesake spot in the game: Series 6, card #26 – Experiment 626.

The "Moana 2" Novelty Round-Up

Following the release of advance ticket sales for the highly anticipated sequel from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Moana 2, and many of the major theatrical chains have seized the opportunity to show off their special novelties that are arriving at their theaters for the new film, due out on November 27th.

Get Fashionably Infected by BoxLunch's New Venom Collection

In anticipation of the new Marvel film, the fan-focused retailer has released a new line of symbiote-inspired apparel and accessories. Fans can shop more than 10 superpowered items, including a moto jacket, a sweater, a cardigan and a crossbody bag.

New Limited Edition Star Wars Life Day 2024 Pin Featuring Chewie's Family Available Now from Disney Store

Happy Life Day! The fictional Star Wars holiday (which originated in the infamous 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special) is right around the corner, and the Disney Store has already put up its Life Day pin for 2024.

New Star Wars Toys from "The Acolyte," "Obi-Wan Kenobi," and "Clone Wars" Revealed During Hasbro Pulse Premium 1027 Event

Today during Hasbro Pulse’s annual 1027 Pulse Premium Event, the popular toy company revealed three new Star Wars action figures coming to The Black Series and The Vintage Collection.

Add to Your Shopping List

“I’ve Got a Dream” With This Rapunzel Tower Playset Now Available at Disney Store

Disney Store has introduced a new Rapunzel Tower Playset that will enhance playtime with its detailed figures, a tower, and an assortment of accessories. Open the tower apartment to recreate moments from Tangled or create new story adventures.

31 Days of Drops

Are you ready for Halloween fun all month long? Spooky season is finally here and fortunately for us, Disney Store isn’t interested in tricks, but they do want to dish out some treats! For all of October Disney Store will host 31 Days of Drops with limited edition items, special discounts on categorized merchandise, and other exciting reveals featuring the latest must-haves for the whole family.

Kith x Disney – New Donald Duck Inspired Items Arriving as Part of the Kith Kids Winter 2024 Collection

Kith has announced their new Kids Winter 2024 collection featuring designs celebrating Donald Ducks 90th Birthday. The luxury brand, who has collabed with Disney to bring clothing and accessories to fans of all ages, has curated products inspired by the iconic character and other Mickey & Friends characters.

UNIQLO Launches New Disney Streetwear Collaboration with Artist Yu Nagaba

UNIQLO has collaborated with artist Yu Nagaba to create an all-new streetwear collection featuring fan-favorite scenes and characters from various Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars properties.

BOYHOOD and Disney Team Up to Create New Mickey Mouse Figure

The Danish-based art and modern design company was founded in 2019 by Jakob Burgsø with the intention of honoring childhood memories.

Photos: The Gourd Time To Be Had With Pluto's Pumpkin Pursuit at EPCOT

Originally having started on September 27th, Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit is a popular part of EPCOT’s International Food & Wine Festival at Walt Disney World. Ahead of the Pursuit’s conclusion on November 1st, let’s take a look around the park for many of the character-themed gourds that participants can find.

Disney Springs' World of Disney Debuts All New Plush Display

Disney Springs’ World of Disney has welcomed a new “tour bus” to the store, bringing huggable plushes to the masses. The new display brings a liveliness to the plush area of the retail location, with a fun new bus and neon character signage.

More Disney+ Series and Seasons from Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios Set to Arrive On 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray in December

Last week Disney Post-Theatrical announced that four more seasons of Disney+ original series are coming to physical media just in time for the holiday season this year: The Mandalorian season 3, Star Wars: Ahsoka season 1, Hawkeye season 1, and Loki season 2.

Shop for All the Hottest Star Wars Toys, Action Figures, Helmets, and Collectibles at Entertainment Earth

As we approach the 2024 holiday season, it’s almost time to start shopping for your favorite Star Wars fan, and there’s no better place to do that than at Entertainment Earth. The online retailer offers a wide variety of all the hottest toys, Hasbro action figures, roleplay helmets, models, and Funko Pop! Vinyl figures from A Galaxy Far, Far Away.

Sideshow Shares Unboxing Video of Hot Toys Baylan Skoll 1/6th-Scale Collectible Figure from "Star Wars: Ahsoka"

Sideshow released a new unboxing video giving fans a first look at the new Baylan Skoll 1/6th-scale collectible figure from Hot Toys, inspired by Lucasfilm’s live-action Disney+ series Star Wars: Ahsoka.

Visit Beautiful Hawkins, Indiana! RSVLTS Turns Up the Horror Ahead of Halloween with Massive "Stranger Things" Collection

Our pals at RSVLTS have continue to deliver impressive patterns for their signature Kunuflex button down shirts and this fall they’re heading to Hawkins, Indiana to dive into Stranger Things! That’s right folks, the Super High-Grade Americana brand has just dropped a spooky new collection that any Demogorgon would kill for… uh, I guess they’d do that anyway..RSVLTS or not, but you get the idea.

*Special thanks to Tony Betti, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Tricia Kennedy, Marshal Knight, and Rebekah Moseley who contributed to this week’s Barely Necessities Round Up.*

