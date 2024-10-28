Kith x Disney — New Donald Duck Inspired Items Arriving as Part of the Kith Kids Winter 2024 Collection

Back in August, the fashion brand released an elaborate collection of items in celebration of Marvel’s 85th Anniversary.
What’s Happening:
- Kith has announced their new Kids Winter 2024 collection featuring designs celebrating Donald Ducks 90th Birthday.
- The luxury brand, who has collabed with Disney to bring clothing and accessories to fans of all ages, has curated products inspired by the iconic character and other Mickey & Friends characters.
- Donald Duck debuted in 1934’s The Wise Little Hen animated short. Since then, fans from around the world have fallen in love with the hot headed duck. The new co-branded collection features sweaters, vintage tees, crewnecks, hoodies, and headwear for kids and babies.
- The Kith Kids Winter 2024 collection, including the Kith Kids capsule for Disney Donald Duck, will release on Friday, November 1st at 11AM EST in-store and online.
- Kith has stores in New York, California, Florida, and Hawaii. You can view all of their retail locations here.
- Check out Kith.com or the Kith App to stay up to date on all of their incredible Disney branded releases.
Read More Donald Duck:
- The Fab Five Become The Fantastic Four — Marvel’s “What If…? Mickey & Friends Became The Fantastic Four #1″ To Be Released This January
- Donald Duck Continues 90th Anniversary Celebration With Special Appearance on “Hot Ones”
- D23 2024 Panel Recap: “Donald Duck’s 90th Quacktacular” Celebrates 9 Decades of Everyone’s Favorite Furious Fowl