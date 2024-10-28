Kith x Disney — New Donald Duck Inspired Items Arriving as Part of the Kith Kids Winter 2024 Collection

Donald Duck and other Mickey & Friends characters will be featured on sweaters, vintage tees and more.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

Back in August, the fashion brand released an elaborate collection of items in celebration of Marvel’s 85th Anniversary.

What’s Happening:

  • Kith has announced their new Kids Winter 2024 collection featuring designs celebrating Donald Ducks 90th Birthday.
  • The luxury brand, who has collabed with Disney to bring clothing and accessories to fans of all ages, has curated products inspired by the iconic character and other Mickey & Friends characters.
  • Donald Duck debuted in 1934’s The Wise Little Hen animated short. Since then, fans from around the world have fallen in love with the hot headed duck. The new co-branded collection features sweaters, vintage tees, crewnecks, hoodies, and headwear for kids and babies.

  • The Kith Kids Winter 2024 collection, including the Kith Kids capsule for Disney Donald Duck, will release on Friday, November 1st at 11AM EST in-store and online.
  • Kith has stores in New York, California, Florida, and Hawaii. You can view all of their retail locations here.
  • Check out Kith.com or the Kith App to stay up to date on all of their incredible Disney branded releases.

Read More Donald Duck:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber