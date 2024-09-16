The Fab Five Become The Fantastic Four — Marvel’s “What If…? Mickey & Friends Became The Fantastic Four #1” To Be Released This January

Following exciting adventures such as Donald Duck’s transformation into Thor and Wolverine and Minnie Mouse taking flight as Captain Marvel, the comic company will continue their collaboration with Mickey and Friends in the brand new one-shot.

Mickey and Marvel:

Marvel and Disney are teaming up once again to bring What If…? Mickey & Friends Became The Fantastic Four #1 to readers this January.

to readers this January. From writers Steve Behling and Riccardo Secchi and artist Lorenzo Pastrovicchio, the new one-shot comic will take readers back to Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s 1961 Fantastic Four #1 with Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and Donald. Experience the epic original adventure of Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben’s origin stories through the lens of these Disney icons as their encounter with a cosmic storm envelops them with unique super powers and inspires them to face off against Mole Man.

With Mickey's stretching powers, Minnie's ability to become invisible, Goofy's affinity for bursting into flames, and Donald's new rock-like appearance, they will band together to become the Fantastic Four.

Additionally, readers will see Pete step into the role of Mole Pete. The powerful quad will need to use all their might to stop him from destroying Duckburg.

Editor Mark Paniccia shared “As a huge FF fan myself, I can tell you this issue will tickle your nostalgic funny bone, bringing the spirit of Marvel’s first family to a story I can only describe as Funtastic!”

What If…? Mickey & Friends Became The Fantastic Four #1 debuts on January 8th, 2025. You can preorder the new one-shot at comic shops everywhere.

Check out the other variant covers from Phil Noto and Chrissie Zullo below:

