New Marvel Legends “Secret Wars” and Spider-Man Action Figures Revealed During Hasbro Pulse Con 2024

During today’s Hasbro Pulse Con 2024 virtual event on the Hasbro Pulse social media channels, the popular toy company Hasbro revealed some new action figures coming to the Marvel Legends series. You can check out the announcements below.

First up, Hasbro Pulse Con 2024 host Jordan Hembrough introduced the Marvel Legends segment of the live stream, and then the team recapped the Kang the Conqueror exclusive for the event, which will be available to order from the Hasbro Pulse website later today.

Next we got an update on the Dragon Man action figure coming to Marvel Legends, which can be pre-ordered exclusively through Hasbro Pulse.

For the first actual reveal of the segment, the Marvel Legends team showed off the final two-pack of figures from the Spider-Man animated series: Spider-Man himself alongside the villain the Vulture.

The bulk of the remainder of the segment was dedicated to the Secret Wars theme of Marvel Legends, which is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the hit Marvel Comics crossover event. The first figure from this line that they revealed today was the Beyonder, who was the main villain of that miniseries.

Also getting her first-ever Marvel Legends figure is Titania (She-Hulk for scale).

Additional Secret Wars figures coming to Marvel Legends are Wolverine, Iron Man, Captain America, and the black-suited Spider-Man. The infamous symbiote costume, which later merged with Eddie Brock to become Venom, was introduced in the 1984-85 Marvel Comics miniseries.

Here are some exciting images that the Marvel Legends team shared of these six newly revealed Secret Wars action figures and their packaging posed all together.

And lastly, the team revealed the winner of the fan vote that was conducted virtually at the beginning of the segment: Uncanny X-Force Nightcrawler.

For information on how to pre-order many of the above Marvel Legends action figures, be sure to visit the official Hasbro Pulse website.

Watch Hasbro Pulse Con 2024 | Hasbro Pulse: