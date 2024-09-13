New Star Wars: The Black Series and Vintage Collection Action Figures Revealed During Hasbro Pulse Con 2024

Today during the Hasbro Pulse Con 2024 virtual event on the official Hasbro Pulse social media channels, the popular toy company Hasbro revealed some new action figures for the six-inch-scale Star Wars: The Black Series and the 3 ¾-inch-scale Star Wars: The Vintage Collection, plus one very cool electronic helmet from The Mandalorian.

Hasbro Pulse Con 2024 was hosted by Jordan Hembrough (Our Star Wars Stories) and we got to see the usual gang from Hasbro’s Star Wars team make the presentations.

First they recapped the Hasbro Pulse Con 2024 exclusive STAP & Battle Droid vehicle set, which will be available to pre-order later today.

And the first big reveal for The Black Series was Prince Xizor from the 1996 multimedia project Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire.

Two additional announcements for The Black Series were Clone Commander Bacara from Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and a Commando Droid from Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Next up they turned to The Vintage Collection and revealed Anakin Skywalker and a Clone Trooper Lieutenant from Star Wars: Ahsoka.

Master Indara from Star Wars: The Acolyte and Dedra Meero from Star Wars: Andor will also be joining The Vintage Collection.

Newly rettooled figures of Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia from the original Star Wars film (AKA Episode IV – A New Hope) will be coming to The Black Series, and Luke will also be heading to The Vintage Collection in celebration of Hasbro’s “Return to Tatooine” product campaign.

One of the coolest reveals of the presentation was the new “Streets of Mos Eisley” modular playset for The Vintage Collection, which comes with a carded Jawa action figure.

Then actress Emily Swallow from The Mandalorian joined the stream to help reveal the new Armorer premium electronic helmet coming to The Black Series.

And those were all the Star Wars announcements from Hasbro Pulse Con 2024. For details on how to pre-order these products and more, be sure to visit the official Hasbro Pulse website.

Watch Hasbro Pulse Con 2024 | Hasbro Pulse: