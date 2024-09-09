Hasbro Pulse Con Returns This Friday, September 13th with Star Wars, Marvel Announcements, Exclusives, and More

This coming Friday, September 13th will see the return of Hasbro Pulse Con, the virtual event that features announcements, reveals, and product exclusives from the popular toy company Hasbro. Two of the biggest Disney-related licenses from the manufacturer are Star Wars and Marvel.

What’s happening:

Hasbro Pulse Con 2024 will take place this Friday, September 13th, beginning at 10:00 AM Pacific Time / 1:00 PM Eastern.

The virtual event will spotlight Hasbro’s licensed brands such as the Disney-owned Marvel and Star Wars.

Other brands that will be featured include Transformers, Dungeons & Dragons, Magic: The Gathering, and G.I. Joe.

The event will be hosted by Jordan Hembrough ( Toy Hunter ) with appearances by special guests like actress Emily Swallow ( The Mandalorian ).

) with appearances by special guests like actress Emily Swallow ( ). Fans can tune into the livestream via the official Hasbro Pulse YouTube Instagram Facebook

This year’s Star Wars and Marvel exclusives are The Black Series STAP & Battle Droid figure and the Marvel Legends Kang the Conqueror, respectively (see images below).

Other exclusives include the Transformers Legacy United Dinobot Dinoking multipack and G.I. Joe Classified Series #136, Edward “Starduster” Skylar. Pre-orders will be available September 13 at 5 p.m. ET exclusively on Hasbro Pulse

What they’re saying:

Hasbro: “Hasbro announces an exciting programming lineup for Hasbro Pulse Con 2024 through highly anticipated product showcases and reveals, as well as fan trivia, Q&As, and interactive polls based on TRANSFORMERS, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MAGIC: THE GATHERING and G.I. JOE, as well as products based on premier collaboration brands, Star Wars and Marvel from Disney Consumer Products. Reaching fans across the globe, including the US, Canada, UK and the entire European Union, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan, Hasbro Pulse Con 2024 will be livestreamed exclusively on Hasbro Pulse YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels on September 13 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.”

“Hasbro announces an exciting programming lineup for Hasbro Pulse Con 2024 through highly anticipated product showcases and reveals, as well as fan trivia, Q&As, and interactive polls based on TRANSFORMERS, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MAGIC: THE GATHERING and G.I. JOE, as well as products based on premier collaboration brands, Star Wars and Marvel from Disney Consumer Products. Reaching fans across the globe, including the US, Canada, UK and the entire European Union, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan, Hasbro Pulse Con 2024 will be livestreamed exclusively on Hasbro Pulse YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels on September 13 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.” “This year’s virtual pop culture and fandom experience will be hosted by Jordan Hembrough and will feature special guests: Actress Emily Swallow (The Mandalorian) and popular YouTube Creator Dan Larson of Secret Galaxy. During the 2-hour event, fans will get a first look at the new TRANSFORMERS ONE Studio Series action figures, hear about new G.I. JOE Classified Series product reveals, get a sneak peek of a new Marvel Legends wave, view the latest Hasbro Star Wars products, and take part in the ongoing celebration of the 50th Anniversary of DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, among other activities.”

Images of Hasbro Pulse Con 2024 exclusive products:

Star Wars: The Black Series STAP & Battle Droid:

Marvel Legends Series Kang the Conqueror:

G.I. Joe Classified Series #136, Edward “Starduster” Skylar:

Transformers Legacy United Dinobot Dinoking multipack:

Hasbro Pulse Con 2024 takes place this Friday, September 13th, beginning at 10:00 AM Pacific Time on the official Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel and other venues.