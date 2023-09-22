“Spider-Man: No Way Home” Wave and More New Marvel Legends Figures Revealed at Hasbro Pulse Con 2023

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Today is Hasbro Pulse Con and the Marvel Legends team had a bunch of exciting new figures to reveal from both the MCU and from the comics.

  • The big reveal was a new wave of figures based on Spider-Man: No Way Home.
  • Previously, Hasbro had only released the three Spider-Men from the film, without the likenesses of the actors.
  • Now, with this new wave, fans can collect the heroes with alternate heads based on the likenesses of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland.

  • All three Spider-Man figures come with masked alternate heads as well as alternate hands.
  • There were also several other characters announced to be included in this wave:

MJ

Matt Murdock

Sandman

Green Goblin

Doctor Octopus

  • This new Spider-Man: No Way Home wave of figures will be available for pre-order starting at 5 PM ET today (September 22) on Hasbro Pulse.
  • The team also teased that this is not the last we’ll be seeing from this film, hinting at Electro and Lizard figures in the future.
  • The team also took a look back at some figures revealed during San Diego Comic Con back in July and revealed that they will be part of a new Build-a-Figure wave.

  • Joining Power Princess, Crystar, Vision and Justice in this wave will be:

Savage Namor

Namorita

Black Panther

  • And of course, the Build-a-Figure for this wave will be…

The Void

  • This new Build-a-Figure wave will be available for pre-order starting on October 3 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse.
  • And finally, the team revealed a character that has never before been featured as a Marvel Legends figure, until now:

Red Widow

  • You can take a look at the new Star Wars reveals from today’s Hasbro Pulse Con presentation and check out the full presentation below:

Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
View all articles by Mike Mack