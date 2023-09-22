“Spider-Man: No Way Home” Wave and More New Marvel Legends Figures Revealed at Hasbro Pulse Con 2023

Today is Hasbro Pulse Con and the Marvel Legends team had a bunch of exciting new figures to reveal from both the MCU and from the comics.
- The big reveal was a new wave of figures based on Spider-Man: No Way Home.
- Previously, Hasbro had only released the three Spider-Men from the film, without the likenesses of the actors.
- Now, with this new wave, fans can collect the heroes with alternate heads based on the likenesses of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland.
- All three Spider-Man figures come with masked alternate heads as well as alternate hands.
- There were also several other characters announced to be included in this wave:
MJ
Matt Murdock
Sandman
Green Goblin
Doctor Octopus
- This new Spider-Man: No Way Home wave of figures will be available for pre-order starting at 5 PM ET today (September 22) on Hasbro Pulse.
- The team also teased that this is not the last we’ll be seeing from this film, hinting at Electro and Lizard figures in the future.
- The team also took a look back at some figures revealed during San Diego Comic Con back in July and revealed that they will be part of a new Build-a-Figure wave.
- Joining Power Princess, Crystar, Vision and Justice in this wave will be:
Savage Namor
Namorita
Black Panther
- And of course, the Build-a-Figure for this wave will be…
The Void
- This new Build-a-Figure wave will be available for pre-order starting on October 3 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse.
- And finally, the team revealed a character that has never before been featured as a Marvel Legends figure, until now:
Red Widow
- You can take a look at the new Star Wars reveals from today’s Hasbro Pulse Con presentation and check out the full presentation below: