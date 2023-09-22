“Spider-Man: No Way Home” Wave and More New Marvel Legends Figures Revealed at Hasbro Pulse Con 2023

Today is Hasbro Pulse Con and the Marvel Legends team had a bunch of exciting new figures to reveal from both the MCU and from the comics.

The big reveal was a new wave of figures based on Spider-Man: No Way Home .

. Previously, Hasbro had only released the three Spider-Men from the film, without the likenesses of the actors.

Now, with this new wave, fans can collect the heroes with alternate heads based on the likenesses of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland.

All three Spider-Man figures come with masked alternate heads as well as alternate hands.

There were also several other characters announced to be included in this wave:

MJ

Matt Murdock

Sandman

Green Goblin

Doctor Octopus

This new Spider-Man: No Way Home wave of figures will be available for pre-order starting at 5 PM ET today (September 22) on Hasbro Pulse

The team also teased that this is not the last we'll be seeing from this film, hinting at Electro and Lizard figures in the future.

The team also took a look back at some figures revealed during San Diego Comic Con back in July

Joining Power Princess, Crystar, Vision and Justice in this wave will be:

Savage Namor

Namorita

Black Panther

And of course, the Build-a-Figure for this wave will be…

The Void

This new Build-a-Figure wave will be available for pre-order starting on October 3 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse

And finally, the team revealed a character that has never before been featured as a Marvel Legends figure, until now:

Red Widow