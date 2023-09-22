Photos: All the Star Wars Reveals from “Ahsoka,” “Rogue One,” and “Galaxy of Heroes” at Hasbro Pulse Con 2023

Hasbro Pulse Con is taking place (virtually) all day today, and this morning/afternoon (depending on which coast you’re on) saw some exciting announcements for the popular toy company’s Star Wars lines.

Star Wars was the third licensed property on the agenda for today’s Hasbro Pulse Con lineup, after Transformers and Power Rangers, with Dungeons & Dragons, Magic: The Gathering, Marvel Legends, and G.I. Joe coming afterwards.

The Star Wars panel began with the designers and marketing team promoting Hasbro’s Selfie Series of customized six-inch scale action figures.

The first announcement during the Star Wars presentation was a two-pack of Jedi Knight Revan and the assassin droid HK-47 from the Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes mobile game, coming to the 3 ¾-inch Vintage Collection.

Up next for The Vintage Collection was the long-awaited announcement of Director Orson Krennic from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Then we got the reveal of a couple of droids from Star Wars: Ahsoka coming to The Vintage Collection: Chopper (originally from Star Wars Rebels) and Huyang (who first appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars).

Next up the team talked about the Archive Collection expanding in overseas markets with the addition of characters like Luke Skywalker (X-wing Pilot), Darth Vader, Bo-Katan Kryze, and an Imperial Stormtrooper.

The two announcements for the 6-inch The Black Series line were the fallen Jedi Knight Baylan Skoll and his apprentice Shin Hati from Star Wars: Ahsoka.

Then two items were revealed for Hasbro’s life-size roleplay line of Star Wars toys: Sabine Wren’s (formerly Ezra Bridger’s) lightsaber from Star Wars: Ahsoka coming to the Force FX Elite series, and Captain Rex’s clone trooper helmet joining The Black Series.

Lastly, the Hasbro Star Wars team announced some future action figures coming down the pipeline for both The Vintage Collection (Cal Kestis in his Imperial Officer disguise from Star Wars: Jedi – Survivor, the Mandalorian Judge from The Mandalorian, and a Phase II Clone Trooper 4-pack from Star Wars: The Clone Wars) and The Black Series (Darth Vader from Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, the Mandalorian from season 3 of that series, a Phase I Clone Trooper from Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, and a Mandalorian Nite Owl).

Pre-orders for many of the above announced toys will begin at 4:00 PM Eastern Time this afternoon for Hasbro Pulse members, and 5:00 PM Eastern Time for everyone else on the official Hasbro Pulse website. But that’s not all! As of this writing, Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 is still going on, with the Marvel Legends panel coming up very soon. You can watch (or rewatch) the announcements in the embedded YouTube video below.

Watch Hasbro Pulse Con 2023: