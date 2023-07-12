Hasbro Previews SDCC Vintage Collection Krrsantan, Pulse Con Black Series Starkiller & Troopers Exclusives

San Diego Comic-Con is almost here so naturally, more and more products and offerings are being revealed leading up to the four day event. Today, Hasbro has announced a Black Krrsantan exclusive for SDCC as well as an upcoming Pulse Con exclusive featuring Starkiller & Troopers.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Convention fever is in full swing and Hasbro Star Wars

San Diego Comic-Con brings a SDCC exclusive The Vintage Collection Krrsantan figure (3.75-inch scale) to fan’s collections.

Krrsantan features a whopping 14 accessories and is based on the character’s appearance in The Book of Boba Fett . Fans at SDCC will not want to miss out on this figure!

Fans at SDCC will not want to miss out on this figure! Attendees can visit the Hasbro Pulse Desk at Hasbro’s Booth #3213 to receive a one-time use code, which can then be scanned and pre-ordered.

at to receive a one-time use code, which can then be scanned and pre-ordered. One code per customer. Limited quantities will be available to pre-order on HasbroPulse.com after the convention. While supplies last.

Later this year at Pulse Con (dates to be announced during SDCC), Hasbro will offer an exclusive The Black Series Starkiller & Troopers multipack (6-inch scale figures) inspired by Star Wars The Force Unleashed.

This multipack will be on display first at SDCC before becoming available later this year during Pulse Con.

before becoming available later this year during Pulse Con. Additional photos and information can be found below.

Krrsantan

A former gladiator turned deadly bounty hunter, Krrsantan is a towering black-furred Wookiee who made a name for himself in the criminal underworld with his intimidating presence and raw strength. This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION KRRSANTAN

Includes figure and 14 entertainment-inspired accessories including two additional sets of hands.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $39.99

Available exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con visit the Hasbro Pulse Desk at Hasbro’s Booth #3213 to receive a one-time use code, which can then be scanned and pre-ordered.

One code per customer.

Limited quantities will be available to pre-order on HasbroPulse.com after the convention.

after the convention. While supplies last.

Starkiller & Troopers

During his quest to hunt and destroy Jedi, Starkiller allies himself with some unlikely heroes – and makes decisions that will alter his destiny and shape the future of the galaxy. The multipack is inspired by the characters in STAR WARS: THE FORCE UNLEASHED video game.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES STARKILLER & TROOPERS

Includes 3 figures, 16 accessories including Force effects and 2 blaster accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $110.99

Available: Fall 2023 as part of Hasbro Pulse Con.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!