Hasbro Announces New “Star Wars: Ahsoka” Action Figures, Helmet for The Black Series, Retro and Vintage Collections

This morning the popular toy company Hasbro held its latest Hasbro Pulse Star Wars Fanstream, announcing new action figures (and one premium roleplay helmet) inspired by the live-action Disney+ series Star Wars: Ahsoka for its The Black Series, Retro Collection, and Vintage Collection lines of toys.

The announcements started off with Star Wars: Ahsoka Retro Collection action figures, including Ahsoka Tano herself, Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, Chopper, Morgan Elsbeth, HK-87, and Marrok.

Next up was The Black Series six-inch scale collection, which saw new announcements for Chopper, Ezra Bridger, Huyang, Morgan Elsbeth, HK-87, and Marrok once again.

From there, the Hasbro Star Wars team moved on to revealing the one premium roleplay item for this livestream: the Star Wars The Black Series Sabine Wren helmet.

The was followed by the 3 ¾-inch scale The Vintage Collection action figures, which will see new toys depicting Hera Syndulla, Morgan Elsbeth, and HK-87 added to the line.

The team also previewed some upcoming products from The Vintage Collection (including Chopper, Jango Fett, R2-D2, Rex, Darth Vader, a Stormtrooper, X-wing Pilot Luke Skywalker, and classic Princess Leia from A New Hope.

Lastly, they reinforced the announcement from last week that if the Ghost HasLab project were to achieve all of its stretch-goal unlocks, new Vintage Collection figures of Sabine Wren and Chopper with the mural cardbacks from Star Wars Rebels would be pipelined.

For additional information on all these toy reveals and to pre-order the above announced products, be sure to visit the official Hasbro Pulse website.

You can also watch this morning’s full Hasbro Pulse Star Wars livestream at the embedded YouTube link below.

Watch Hasbro Pulse Star Wars Fanstream: