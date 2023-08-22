“Star Wars: Ahsoka” Hasbro Pulse Live Stream Taking Place on Tuesday, August 29th

A new Hasbro Pulse live stream is coming next week, this time ready to showcase some new Star Wars: Ahsoka figures.

What’s Happening:

Star Wars collectors will be happy to hear that a brand new Fanstream is coming on Tuesday, August 29th at 11:00 a.m. ET on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel

This new collection coincides with the debut of Ahsoka on Disney+

Also revealed at SDCC, the HasLab Star Wars: The Vintage Collection The Ghost project has been fully backed!

About Ahsoka:

Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.

Check out Mike's review Ahsoka, and be sure to stay tuned for his recaps of the episode once they drop.