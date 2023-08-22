“Star Wars: Ahsoka” Hasbro Pulse Live Stream Taking Place on Tuesday, August 29th

A new Hasbro Pulse live stream is coming next week, this time ready to showcase some new Star Wars: Ahsoka figures.
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars collectors will be happy to hear that a brand new Fanstream is coming on Tuesday, August 29th at 11:00 a.m. ET on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel.
- Hasbro Pulse will reveal some new figures fans will want to add to their collections.
- This new collection coincides with the debut of Ahsoka on Disney+ today, August 22nd.
- Be sure to check back for complete coverage of the live stream.
- Some other Ahsoka figures were revealed last month during San Diego Comic-Con.
- Also revealed at SDCC, the HasLab Star Wars: The Vintage Collection The Ghost project has been fully backed!
About Ahsoka:
- Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
- The series will also star:
- Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren
- Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla
- Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll
- Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati
- Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth
- David Tennant as Huyang
- Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn
- Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger
- Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.
- Star Wars: Ahsoka will premiere its first two episodes tonight, August 22nd, at 6:00 p.m. PT exclusively on Disney+
- Check out Mike’s review of the first two episodes of Ahsoka, and be sure to stay tuned for his recaps of the episode once they drop.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now