“Star Wars: Ahsoka” Hasbro Pulse Live Stream Taking Place on Tuesday, August 29th

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

A new Hasbro Pulse live stream is coming next week, this time ready to showcase some new Star Wars: Ahsoka figures.

What’s Happening:

  • Star Wars collectors will be happy to hear that a brand new Fanstream is coming on Tuesday, August 29th at 11:00 a.m. ET on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel.
  • Hasbro Pulse will reveal some new figures fans will want to add to their collections.
  • This new collection coincides with the debut of Ahsoka on Disney+ today, August 22nd.
  • Be sure to check back for complete coverage of the live stream.
  • Some other Ahsoka figures were revealed last month during San Diego Comic-Con.
  • Also revealed at SDCC, the HasLab Star Wars: The Vintage Collection The Ghost project has been fully backed!

About Ahsoka:

  • Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
  • The series will also star:
    • Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren
    • Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla
    • Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll
    • Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati
    • Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth
    • David Tennant as Huyang
    • Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn
    • Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger
  • Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.
  • Star Wars: Ahsoka will premiere its first two episodes tonight, August 22nd, at 6:00 p.m. PT exclusively on Disney+
  • Check out Mike’s review of the first two episodes of Ahsoka, and be sure to stay tuned for his recaps of the episode once they drop.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now