SDCC 2023: Hasbro Reveals New Marvel Legends Series Figures and Other New Marvel Toys

San Diego Comic-Con is in full swing and today the Marvel team at Hasbro held a panel to reveal several exciting new figures and other toys.

To kick things off, we got a look at the new Groove ‘N Grow Groot, which, as the team said, “has several phrases like ‘I am Groot,’ ‘I am Groot’ and ‘I am Groot.’”

Next, we got a look at some new X-Men ‘97 toys, starting with this “kids line” that the team assured everyone in attendance is “not just for kids.”

Of course, there are some new Marvel Legends Series figures based on the upcoming Disney+ animated series as well. This new wave features Wolverine, Storm, Magneto, Gambit, Rogue and Bishop.

The X-Men weren’t the only mutants in the spotlight though. This new San Diego Comic-Con exclusive pre-order Deadpool and Bob two-pack was also shown off.

Now getting into the MCU, the team revealed a couple of new Secret Invasion figures. Fans can soon add Fury and Talos, both in human and Skrull form, to their collections.

In that same wave, fans will also find the first ever Kingpin figure based on actor Vincent D’Onofrio and a new Yelena figure from the Hawkeye series, as well as a new WandaVision Agatha Harkness figure.

Looking into the future, we also got to see two new figures based on the upcoming second season of Marvel’s What If…?. While the Gamora figure looks familiar to fans of the first season, the Bill Foster Giant Man figure next to her has yet to be revealed in the series.

And the final piece of that wav is of course the Build-A-Figure, which will be a new Steve Rogers Hydra Stomper. The team also announced this will be the last Build-A-Figure wave to come in windowless packaging, which got quite the positive reaction from the crowd.

And speaking of crowd pleasers, the team also revealed the final piece in the Spider-Man VHS collection: Peter Parker and Smythe two-pack. The new figures will be available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse on Saturday, July 22.

Next, we got a look at another Build-A-Figure wave, featuring a Midnight Suns Iron Man, Daredevil, Lady Bullseye, The Fist, a classic Luke Cage, Clea and Blade.

And again, the Build-A-Figure completes the wave and this one allows fans to add one of the Mindless Ones to their collection.

This wave will also be available for pre-order on Saturday, July 22.

We also got a first look at some additional MCU-focused figures, including an uncolored Iron Man Mark III from Iron Man, Black Widow from Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Bruce Banner from Avengers: Infinity War.

Again, to the delight of the crowd, the team revealed a very deep cut figure: Crystar the Crystal Warrior.

They also finished up the Squadron Supreme team of figures with a first look at this Power Princess figure.

And speaking of teams, a new Justice figure was revealed for those who want to collect all of the New Warriors.

And finally, the last figure revealed during today’s panel, was a new comics-focused Vision.

As always, the team left the fans with a couple of little teases as to what’s coming next. Any guesses as to what they might be?

Be sure to follow along with all of our coverage from San Diego Comic-Con 2023 all weekend long.