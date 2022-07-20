Hasbro Pulse Con Returns in Late September

Fans of the Marvel Legends Series, Star Wars: The Black Series and much more are going to be delighted by this news. Hasbro Pulse Con is back! The collectors’ convention will return in late September.
- The fan-favorite event will return with exciting news about all kinds of new figures and other toys.
- Last year’s event featured announcements of new products for Star Wars, Marvel, G.I. JOE, Magic: The Gathering, NERF, Power Rangers, Transformers, and Dungeons and Dragons, Ghostbusters, Fortnite, and more.
- Not much has been shared about the event at this time, but last year’s event was held virtually through the Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel and was co-hosted by Jackie Jennings and Khleo Thomas.
- Those interested in this year’s event can sign up here for a newsletter for more information as it becomes available.
- And be sure to have your wallet ready, because last year’s event also included exclusive merchandise, including:
- Star Wars The Black Series Trapper Wolf – figure
- Star Wars The Black Series The Power of the Force Cantina Showdown – figure and accessory set
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Emperor’s Throne Room – figure and accessory set
- Marvel Legends Series Venom
- Marvel Legends Series M.O.D.O.K World Domination Tour Collection
- Check out all of the Marvel and Star Wars items revealed at Hasbro Pulse Con 2021.
- Hasbro Pulse Con 2022 will be help September 30th and October 1st.