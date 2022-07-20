Hasbro Pulse Con Returns in Late September

Fans of the Marvel Legends Series, Star Wars: The Black Series and much more are going to be delighted by this news. Hasbro Pulse Con is back! The collectors’ convention will return in late September.

The fan-favorite event will return with exciting news about all kinds of new figures and other toys.

Last year’s event featured announcements of new products for Star Wars, Marvel, G.I. JOE, Magic: The Gathering, NERF, Power Rangers, Transformers, and Dungeons and Dragons, Ghostbusters, Fortnite, and more.

Not much has been shared about the event at this time, but last year’s event was held virtually through the Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel

Those interested in this year’s event can sign up here

And be sure to have your wallet ready, because last year’s event also included exclusive merchandise, including: Star Wars The Black Series Trapper Wolf – figure Star Wars The Black Series The Power of the Force Cantina Showdown – figure and accessory set Star Wars The Vintage Collection Emperor’s Throne Room – figure and accessory set Marvel Legends Series Venom Marvel Legends Series M.O.D.O.K

Hasbro Pulse Con 2022 will be help September 30th and October 1st.