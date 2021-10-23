Hasbro Reveals Knull Figure and More New Marvel Legends Series Figures at PulseCon

Hasbro PulseCon wrapped up today, closing the show with a look at a variety of new Marvel figures, including Knull, the villain of the recent hit crossover comic series “King in Black.”
- The panel opened with a look at two new Marvel Legends Retro figures, finishing off the 2021 collection of these popular figures.
- The final addition to the collection is a Phoenix and Wolverine two-pack.
Phoenix and Wolverine Retro Two-Pack
- With this final addition, they also gave us a look at the complete collection of retro figures that came in 2021.
- Next, the team looked forward to 2022 by revealing three new retro figures that will be coming next year.
Reed Richards Retro Figure
Falcon Retro Figure
Venom Retro Figure
- No dates have been provided for these three new figures but there was a promise of more to come in this wave, including the completion of the Fantastic Four, meaning The Thing will be coming soon as well.
- Next, the panel was joined by comic writer Donny Cates, who wrote the aforementioned “King in Black” series.
- Cates helped to reveal a digital rendering for a new Knull figure that will be coming in 2022.
- No date has been set for the new Knull figure, but given they only had a digital rendering to show, it seems like it will be some time before we can add the God of the Symbiotes to our collections.
- Next, we got a look at the start to a second wave of the popular villains collection that debuted earlier this year, with the reveal of a new Baron Zemo figure.
Baron Zemo Marvel Legends Figure
- Jumping from villains to heroes, the team gave a look at a new Scarlet Witch figure with a classic look.
Scarlet Witch Marvel Legends Figure
- You can pre-order this new Scarlet Witch figure here.
- Accompanying the Scarlet Witch, we then got a look at a classic Vision figure, sporting his all-white look.
Vision Marvel Legends Figure
- You can pre-order this new Vision figure here.
- Next, the panel was joined by artist David Nakayama, who created a sketch for a new figure coming in 2022.
- After some teasing, Nakayama revealed his sketch of Vulcan, which will be used for the packaging of the new figure.
- Some concept art for the new Vulcan figure was also revealed.
- The team then switched gears to the MCU to reveal a look at a new two-pack of Captain America.
Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson Captain America Two-Pack
- This new two-pack of Marvel Legends figures included the first ever unmasked Anthony Mackie head.
- You can pre-order this new Captain America two-pack here.
- And to build off of that MCU two-pack, the next new figure was an updated Winter Soldier, featuring the likeness of Sebastian Stan.
Winter Soldier Marvel Legends Figure
- You can pre-order this new Winter Soldier figure here.
- Next, the panel was joined by Eric and Julia Lewald, the creators of the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series.
- The pair revealed a couple of new figures based on the series, complete with VHS-inspired packaging.
X-Men: The Animated Series Wolverine Figure
- The wolverine figure also notably includes his framed picture of Jean and Cyclops, so fans can recreate the popular meme.
X-Men: The Animated Series Jubilee Figure
- The team then discussed the upcoming 20th anniversary of the Marvel Legends Series and gave another look at the Captain America anniversary figure that we first saw earlier this month.
- The team then revealed the next figure in that wave, which will fittingly be Iron Man.
Marvel Legends 20th Anniversary Iron Man Figure
- As the result of a fan vote, the team then revealed a digital rendering for a figure of a villain who has never been turned into a figure before.
D’Spayre Marvel Legends Figure
- And of course, the team couldn’t end PulseCon without one last tease of something to come. No information was given, but we did get a look at this accessory.
- You can find many of these new figures and so many more available for pre-order on HasbroPulse.com or on Entertainment Earth.
- You can also watch the full Hasbro PulseCon day two presentation, including the Marvel portion, below: