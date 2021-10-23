Hasbro Reveals Knull Figure and More New Marvel Legends Series Figures at PulseCon

Hasbro PulseCon wrapped up today, closing the show with a look at a variety of new Marvel figures, including Knull, the villain of the recent hit crossover comic series “King in Black.”

The panel opened with a look at two new Marvel Legends Retro figures, finishing off the 2021 collection of these popular figures.

The final addition to the collection is a Phoenix and Wolverine two-pack.

Phoenix and Wolverine Retro Two-Pack

With this final addition, they also gave us a look at the complete collection of retro figures that came in 2021.

Next, the team looked forward to 2022 by revealing three new retro figures that will be coming next year.

Reed Richards Retro Figure

Falcon Retro Figure

Venom Retro Figure

No dates have been provided for these three new figures but there was a promise of more to come in this wave, including the completion of the Fantastic Four, meaning The Thing will be coming soon as well.

Next, the panel was joined by comic writer Donny Cates, who wrote the aforementioned “King in Black” series.

Cates helped to reveal a digital rendering for a new Knull figure that will be coming in 2022.

No date has been set for the new Knull figure, but given they only had a digital rendering to show, it seems like it will be some time before we can add the God of the Symbiotes to our collections.

Next, we got a look at the start to a second wave of the popular villains collection that debuted earlier this year, with the reveal of a new Baron Zemo figure.

Baron Zemo Marvel Legends Figure

Jumping from villains to heroes, the team gave a look at a new Scarlet Witch figure with a classic look.

Scarlet Witch Marvel Legends Figure



Accompanying the Scarlet Witch, we then got a look at a classic Vision figure, sporting his all-white look.

Vision Marvel Legends Figure



Next, the panel was joined by artist David Nakayama, who created a sketch for a new figure coming in 2022.

After some teasing, Nakayama revealed his sketch of Vulcan, which will be used for the packaging of the new figure.

Some concept art for the new Vulcan figure was also revealed.

The team then switched gears to the MCU to reveal a look at a new two-pack of Captain America.

Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson Captain America Two-Pack

This new two-pack of Marvel Legends figures included the first ever unmasked Anthony Mackie head.



And to build off of that MCU two-pack, the next new figure was an updated Winter Soldier, featuring the likeness of Sebastian Stan.

Winter Soldier Marvel Legends Figure



Next, the panel was joined by Eric and Julia Lewald, the creators of the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series .

. The pair revealed a couple of new figures based on the series, complete with VHS-inspired packaging.

X-Men: The Animated Series Wolverine Figure

The wolverine figure also notably includes his framed picture of Jean and Cyclops, so fans can recreate the popular meme.

X-Men: The Animated Series Jubilee Figure

The team then discussed the upcoming 20th anniversary of the Marvel Legends Series and gave another look at the Captain America anniversary figure that we first saw earlier this month

The team then revealed the next figure in that wave, which will fittingly be Iron Man.

Marvel Legends 20th Anniversary Iron Man Figure

As the result of a fan vote, the team then revealed a digital rendering for a figure of a villain who has never been turned into a figure before.

D’Spayre Marvel Legends Figure

And of course, the team couldn’t end PulseCon without one last tease of something to come. No information was given, but we did get a look at this accessory.