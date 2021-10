New Star Wars, “The Mandalorian” Toys and Action Figures Revealed During Hasbro Pulse Con 2021

Today marked the beginning of Hasbro Pulse Con 2021, and with it came a bevy of new reveals from the popular toy company’s Star Wars and The Mandalorian lines.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH ANAKIN SKYWALKER Figure – Available Spring 2022

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH MACE WINDU Figure – Available Spring 2022

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH OBI-WAN KENOBI Figure – Available Spring 2022

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH AHSOKA Figure – Available Spring 2022

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU (MALDO KREIS) Figures – Available Spring 2022, Target Exclusive

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH MIGS MAYFELD (MORAK) Figure – Available Spring 2022

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH BOBA FETT (TYTHON) Figure – Available Spring 2022

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH COBB VANTH Figure – Available Spring 2022

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU (MALDO KREIS) Figures – Available Spring 2022, Walmart Exclusive

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH NEVARRO CANTINA Playset – Available Spring 2022

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH REBEL FLEET TROOPER PACK – Available Spring 2022, Hasbro Pulse Exclusive

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH THE FIRST ORDER TOY ACTION Figures – Disney Parks Exclusive

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH DROID DEPOT TOY ACTION Figures – Disney Parks Exclusive

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH GALACTIC CREATURES TOY ACTION Figures – Disney Parks Exclusive

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LEIA ORGANA FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER – Available Fall 2022

The Black Series pipeline reveals include Figrin D’an, Leia in her Ewok Village outfit, and the New Republic Security Droid.

The Vintage Collection pipeline reveals.

The Darth Vader Force FX Elite Lightsaber will also be coming soon.

STAR WARS THE BLACK SERIES RANCOR ACTION FIGURE 6-INCH-SCALE – This crowdfunded project will run from October 22 to December 6. If successful, it will begin shipping in Spring 2023.

Many of these exciting new Star Wars toys and action figures will go on sale today at 5:00 PM eastern time.