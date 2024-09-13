Marvel Reveals New “Rogue: The Savage Lands” Comic Series

Coming this January, discover a tale of romance, action, and more in the all new X-Men comic series.

New Comic Series:

Announced today at Polygon, Marvel Rogue: The Savage Land.

Written by Tim Seeley and drawn by Marvel Art Artelier winner Zulema Lavina, the new series will take readers back to Rogue’s journey through the Savage Land first seen in Chris Claremont and Jim Lee’s Uncanny X-Men #269 and #274-275. Fans will finally get to experience the full story of Rogue’s romantic relationship with Magento.

Without her legendary mutant powers, Rogue will have to prove her strength and her ability to survive. With the Savage Lands heading towards a violent conflict, the weakened mutant will take on dinosaurs, mutates, and the Master of Magnetism.

Seely told Polygon “In these five issues, I get to utilize my love for 80s X-Men, Jim Lee, Chris Claremont, Zabu, scantily clad heroines (and heroes!) and probably most importantly: DINOSAURS. Alongside my collaborator Zulema Lavina, we're going to deliver something fresh, while honoring the impossibly sexy and epic classic tale of a young Rogue, and two of the weirdest allies a girl from Mississippi could ask for: Magneto and Ka-Zar."

Rogue: The Savage Land #1 debuts on January 15th. You can preorder the new issue at comic shops everywhere.

Check out the variant covers by Russell Dauterman and Nick Bradshaw below:

