“Marvel Contest of Champions” Introduces “Act 9 – Chapter 1: The Reckoning”

Kabam is continuing their 10 year anniversary celebration for its popular mobile fighter Marvel Contest of Champions with the introduction of an all-new Motion Comic.

In Act 9: Chapter 1: The Reckoning, Mister Fantastic and Doctor Doom search for clues scattered around Battleworld!

New and existing players can now experience the next chapter in The Battlerealm.

Players can add over 275 champions, such as other classic Marvel Super Heroes, like The Thing, Infamous Iron Man, Silver Surfer and more.

This update follows on from the debut of the third saga, Glorious Games