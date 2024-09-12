“Marvel Contest of Champions” Introduces “Act 9 – Chapter 1: The Reckoning”

The 10th anniversary of Marvel Contest of Champions is continuing with the introduction of the all-new Motion Comic, Act 9: Chapter 1: The Reckoning.
What’s Happening:
- Kabam is continuing their 10 year anniversary celebration for its popular mobile fighter Marvel Contest of Champions with the introduction of an all-new Motion Comic.
- In Act 9: Chapter 1: The Reckoning, Mister Fantastic and Doctor Doom search for clues scattered around Battleworld!
- New and existing players can now experience the next chapter in The Battlerealm.
- Players can add over 275 champions, such as other classic Marvel Super Heroes, like The Thing, Infamous Iron Man, Silver Surfer and more.
- This update follows on from the debut of the third saga, Glorious Games.
- Marvel Contest of Champions is available to download on both iOS and Android.
“Act 9: Chapter 1: The Reckoning” Summary
- Glykhan has self-destructed but the sinister plotting of Ouroboros is far from over. However clues for where to head next seem few and far between. Luckily (depending on your definition of luck) Superior Kang has some secrets to share in the form of holo-tapes scattered around Battleworld. Mister Fantastic and Doctor Doom send The Summoner on an intel retrieval mission, but they aren’t the only ones looking for answers. Will the past come back to haunt The Battlerealm? Find out in Act 9 – Chapter 1: The Reckoning.