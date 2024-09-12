Ghost Rider ‘44’s Origins Will Be Revealed in Marvel Comics’ “Hellhunters”

The origin of Ghost Rider ‘44 will be revealed in Hellhunters, which follows on from Phillip Kennedy Johnson’s acclaimed run of Incredible Hulk.

Last year in the pages of his terrifying run of Incredible Hulk , writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson introduced Sergeant Sal Romero, AKA Ghost Rider ’44, a Spirit of Vengeance who raised hell on the battlefields during World War II.

This December, his epic backstory will be told in the five-issue limited series, Hellhunters, written by Kennedy Johnson and drawn by Adam Gorham (Immortal Hulk, Star Wars: Darth Vader).

, written by Kennedy Johnson and drawn by Adam Gorham ( , ). In the present day, Ghost Rider ‘44 can only reawaken “when the monsters come.” During WWII, there were plenty of them—including Felix Bruckner, a Nazi officer who underwent a mysterious transformation of his own. When Bruckner’s demonic army begins its march, Sal will be forced to embrace his supernatural new gifts to turn the tide of the entire war.

Hellhunters will see Ghost Rider ‘44 battle alongside the likes of Wolverine, Nick Fury, Peggy Carter, Bucky Barnes, and, from the pages of Jason Aaron’s Avengers , Soldier Supreme.

Hellhunters will see Ghost Rider '44 battle alongside the likes of Wolverine, Nick Fury, Peggy Carter, Bucky Barnes, and, from the pages of Jason Aaron's Avengers, Soldier Supreme. 1944: As U.S. Sergeant Sal Romero is parachuting into Nazi-occupied Europe, young Nazi officer Felix Bruckner becomes the host for an unspeakable evil. In the aftermath of their violent meeting, Romero is reborn as Ghost Rider '44, who sets out not only to take revenge on Bruckner and the Nazis, but to save mankind from annihilation!

Check out Jonas Scharf’s cover along with a variant cover by Taurin Clarke ahead of the release of Hellhunters #1 on December 15th.

