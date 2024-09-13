Marvel Comics Tackles the Lingering Mysteries of “Alien: Romulus” in New One-Shot

Leading off the latest theatrical installment of the Alien franchise, Alien: Romulus, Marvel Comics is about to tackle one of the film’s lingering mysteries in a new one-shot.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Comics have shared a first look at the covers and interior artwork of their upcoming Alien: Romulus comic one-shot.

comic one-shot. Set for release on October 16th, Alien: Romulus #1 is written by horror master Zac Thompson ( Absolute Carnage: Avengers , I Breathed a Body ) and drawn by rising star Daniel Picciotto ( Danny Ketch: Ghost Rider , X-Force ).

October 16th, is written by horror master Zac Thompson ( , ) and drawn by rising star Daniel Picciotto ( , ). Marvel’s one-shot will take place prior to the events of the film, providing an illuminating backstory behind the film’s main threat.

This issue shines light on the tragedy that occurred on the space station Renaissance before Rain, Andy, and their crew had their own terrifying encounter there!

The comic was made in close partnership with the film’s director Fede Alvarez and frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues, both of whom wrote Alien: Romulus.

What They’re Saying:

Writer Zac Thompson: "The Alien franchise is responsible for my lifelong love of body horror, so needless to say, I’m ecstatic to be contributing a small piece to the canon. Working with Fede Alvarez to craft a prequel to Alien: Romulus was a genuine dream come true and a responsibility I don’t take lightly. The result is a thrilling, terrifying story that slowly gestates into something wholly unpredictable."

Interior Artwork Preview: