Marvel Comics Tackles the Lingering Mysteries of “Alien: Romulus” in New One-Shot

Leading off the latest theatrical installment of the Alien franchise, Alien: Romulus, Marvel Comics is about to tackle one of the film’s lingering mysteries in a new one-shot.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Comics have shared a first look at the covers and interior artwork of their upcoming Alien: Romulus comic one-shot.
- Set for release on October 16th, Alien: Romulus #1 is written by horror master Zac Thompson (Absolute Carnage: Avengers, I Breathed a Body) and drawn by rising star Daniel Picciotto (Danny Ketch: Ghost Rider, X-Force).
- Marvel’s one-shot will take place prior to the events of the film, providing an illuminating backstory behind the film’s main threat.
- This issue shines light on the tragedy that occurred on the space station Renaissance before Rain, Andy, and their crew had their own terrifying encounter there!
- The comic was made in close partnership with the film’s director Fede Alvarez and frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues, both of whom wrote Alien: Romulus.
What They’re Saying:
- Writer Zac Thompson: "The Alien franchise is responsible for my lifelong love of body horror, so needless to say, I’m ecstatic to be contributing a small piece to the canon. Working with Fede Alvarez to craft a prequel to Alien: Romulus was a genuine dream come true and a responsibility I don’t take lightly. The result is a thrilling, terrifying story that slowly gestates into something wholly unpredictable."
Interior Artwork Preview: