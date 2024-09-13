Long-Time Executive Dave Bushore to Depart Marvel

After 15 years with the company, the executive is choosing to depart the super worlds of Marvel in pursuit of new opportunities.

Most recently, Bushore won a Creative Arts Emmy for directing and executive producing What If…? An Immersive Story, a joint collaborative venture from Marvel and ILM for the Apple Vision Pro. The experience won the Outstanding Innovation in Emerging Media Programming category.

a joint collaborative venture from Marvel and ILM for the Apple Vision Pro. The experience won the Outstanding Innovation in Emerging Media Programming category. The project was showcased at the Venice International Film Festival as one of 10 projects chosen for the “Best of Experience” Immersion section. This marked Marvel’s first time being featured at the festival.

Bushore told the news source that “Being invited to Venice was mind-blowing. Being there and seeing the embracing of this new type of content, and the people coming through doing the experience, filmmakers and ambassadors, that was a really cool thing.”

The creative did not leave the comic studio for another position. Instead, he is inspired by the experiences he's had creating these super worlds, and intends to explore new opportunities and technologies to bring immersive media to consumers.

Bushore began his Marvel career in 2009 shortly after the release of The Incredible Hulk. He initially served as coordinator for Brad Winderbaum, who now heads the studios television, streaming and animation sector.

He initially served as coordinator for Brad Winderbaum, who now heads the studios television, streaming and animation sector. As Marvel’s superhero flicks began to take the world by storm, Bushore rose through the ranks. His career spans home entertainment, TV specials, parks development, and the franchise team, which handles special projects outside of the studio's theatrical releases.

Through his experiences with the MCU, Bushore shares that he’s grateful for all the worldbuilding skills he learned during his time at Marvel. He also shares “I’m going to miss the people, the characters, and the ideas that get thrown around in the hallways. There’s no place like Marvel Studios for that, it’s infectious.”

He continued, stating “But, I’m ready to bring that energy and big ideas to some new kinds of stories in town.”

