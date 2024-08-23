Donald Duck Continues 90th Anniversary Celebration With Special Appearance on “Hot Ones”

Continuing a string of celebrity appearances on one of the most popular webseries on the internet, Donald Duck is celebrating his 90th birthday by sitting down with Sean Evans on a special episode of Hot Ones.

What’s Happening:

As the 90th birthday celebration of Donald Duck continues, the popular webseries Hot Ones dropped a new episode today that features the iconic Disney animated character.

dropped a new episode today that features the iconic Disney animated character. According to the backstory for this special episode, after being challenged by Daisy and with the support of Mickey Mouse, “Donald is set to prove he can take on the heat of a special curated set of Disney hot sauces over cauliflower wings as host Sean Evans dives into a series of questions for the famous duck with a heart of gold. This episode highlights Donald’s history while also showing why he’s famously known to be temperamental.”

Throughout the episode, we are treated to a lot of history and trivia surrounding Donald, led by Evans, who has been complimented by guests throughout the history of the show for being a great interviewer, praised for his authenticity and well-researched questions.

Hot Ones is one of the internet’s most popular celebrity interview shows, with host Sean Evans sitting down with celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Idris Elba, and Conan O’Brien. All of whom have gone viral thanks to select moments from their appearances.

is one of the internet’s most popular celebrity interview shows, with host Sean Evans sitting down with celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Idris Elba, and Conan O’Brien. All of whom have gone viral thanks to select moments from their appearances. While this special installment of Hot Ones is a more scripted and planned version compared to what fans might be used to, it has to be considering the appearance of an animated character. All animation of which was done by Walt Disney Animation Studios, and their team led by the legendary animator Eric Goldberg, who is widely recognized for his animation of Genie in Aladdin , among other notable characters, even directing Pocahontas back in 1995.

Fans will certainly want to get their hands on the fictitious (for now?) Disney hot sauces that are also featured in the episode, all of which are references to other Disney animated characters and films.

What They’re Saying:

Eric Goldberg: “It’s been a great honor to direct two of our greatest stars, Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse, on this special episode of Hot Ones . Of course, Donald can get a bit cranky at times, but all of the artists involved loved animating him! It was a blast working with Sean Evans and the Hot Ones team, and the voices of Donald, Tony Anselmo, and Mickey, Bret Iwan.”

Tim Pennoyer, director, Brand Marketing, The Walt Disney Company: "Mickey Mouse and his friends, including Donald Duck have always been a part of popular culture so it only made sense that Donald and Mickey appear on one of the most recognized internet shows with celebrity guests."