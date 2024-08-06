Apparel, Shoes, Surfboards and More — Marvel and Kith Celebrate Marvel Villains in New 85th Anniversary Collection

In celebration of the comic company’s upcoming anniversary, the fashion brand has created an extensive collection of apparel, accessories, collectibles and more all featuring the iconic Marvel villains.

What’s Happening:

The high-end lifestyle brand Kith has announced an array of new products in celebration of Marvel’s 85th Anniversary.

The new collection, which showcases reimagined Marvel Villains, features jackets, vintage tees, crewnecks, hoodies, sweaters, headwear and pin sets. The brand is also collaborating with Modernica, Haydenshapes, Swarovski and ASICS to bring fans an array of homegoods and apparel.

Through 6 different collections, Kith and Marvel are showcasing their focus on creating culturally relevant work in imaginative ways.

“For our third collaboration, we’re celebrating Marvel’s 85th anniversary by paying homage to the characters we all love to hate—the villains,” said Founder, CEO & Creative Director of Kith, Ronnie Fieg. “As I went through Marvel’s vast archives, I realized that there are more villains than heroes in my top 10 favorite characters. It was a lot of fun being able to reimagine some of their most iconic artworks to create this new collection, and expand into new product categories.”

Paul Gitter, Executive Vice President of Global Brand Commercialization at Disney

Let’s check out the collections:

Marvel | Kith

Kith has taken archival Marvel illustrations, graphics and logos and reimagined them into elevated apparel. The new collection also includes headwear, pin sets, custom posters, wall clocks and rugs. Check out some of the amazing new products below:

Marvel | Kith for ASICS

Head of Kith Ronnie Fieg has partnered with ASICS again to bring five custom Marvel shoe designs. Featuring designs for Spider-Man & Venom, Green Goblin, Silver Surfer and Magneto, each colorway will have its own unique color blocking and material execution. The Spider-Man and Venom variants will be sold exclusively together in a double-box set. Check them out below:

Spider-Man and Venom

Green Goblin

Silver Surfer

Magneto

Marvel | Kith Comic Book

For a third time, Kith and Marvel will be releasing an all-new comic book. It will continue the storyline of the pair's previous collaborations. The comic books will be included as a gift to purchasers of Marvel | Kith for ASICS shoes. The comics will feature collaborative artwork of the character the shoe was inspired by and will vary in rarity. Some comics will be officially authenticated by the Professional Sports Authenticator, a first for comic books.

Marvel | Kith for Modernica

The two brands have partnered with luxury home brand Modernica to create a custom version of their Fiberglass Shell Chair. Featuring wraparound archival Marvel artwork, a co-branded Kith Universe logo and a Kith Home plaque, the statement piece is a perfect addition to Marvel fans’ homes.

Marvel | Kith for Haydenshapes

In partnership with the renowned surfboard brand, Kith and Marvel have created a new limited-edition board inspired by Silver Surfer.

Marvel | Kith Infinity Gauntlet Capsule

Ahead of the full collection, Marvel and Kith have teamed up with Swarovski to create six unique varsity jackets highlighting each of Thanos’ Infinity Stones. Each wool jacket features logos, interior satin, and Swarovski crystals matching the hue of each stone. Additionally, the brand has created a limited Infinity Gauntlet Paperweight. Limited to 100 units, the polyresin gauntlet is embellished with Swarovski Crystals and the Kith Classics Logo. The collectible is being sold as a blind box. Seventy of the collectibles will not feature the colorful stones, with thirty lucky people receiving the completed gauntlet.

The Marvel | Kith Infinity Gauntlet Capsule is out now. However, the collection is currently sold out.

All other items in the collection will be released on August 9th Kith shop locations and at 11AM EST on Kith.com

