Disney and Kith Reveal New Collection Inspired by Disney’s “Dumbo”

What's Happening:

In celebration of the new Kith Kids Dumbo Flagship opening, Kith reprises its partnership with Disney to create a bespoke apparel and accessories collection inspired by the classic Walt Disney Animation Studios’ film, Disney’s Dumbo .

. The Disney | Kith Kids Dumbo Collection includes a range of tees and hoodies, each featuring artwork that highlights the iconic musical through the Kith lens.

Each tee and hoodie is offered in the brand’s custom cotton jersey and executed in a garment and vintage wash for a soft hand feel.

The Director's Hoodie features beloved scenes from the film at the back with Kith and Disney co-branding at the front, while a range of tees depict Kith Classic and Kith Serif logos alongside Dumbo artwork.

A reversible bucket hat completes the kids' assortment, designed to be paired with the apparel.

The Kith Baby offering includes a crewneck, tees, onesies, and a bucket hat that matches the Kith Kids assortment.

Collection releases on Saturday, June 15th exclusively in-store at the opening of Kith Kids Dumbo. The capsule will be available at select Kith shops following the opening.