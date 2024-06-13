Disney and Kith Reveal New Collection Inspired by Disney’s “Dumbo”

In celebration of the new Kith Kids Dumbo Flagship opening, Kith and Disney created a line of apparel and accessories inspired by the classic Walt Disney Animation Studios’ film, Disney’s Dumbo.
What's Happening:
- The Disney | Kith Kids Dumbo Collection includes a range of tees and hoodies, each featuring artwork that highlights the iconic musical through the Kith lens.
- Each tee and hoodie is offered in the brand’s custom cotton jersey and executed in a garment and vintage wash for a soft hand feel.
- The Director's Hoodie features beloved scenes from the film at the back with Kith and Disney co-branding at the front, while a range of tees depict Kith Classic and Kith Serif logos alongside Dumbo artwork.
- A reversible bucket hat completes the kids' assortment, designed to be paired with the apparel.
- The Kith Baby offering includes a crewneck, tees, onesies, and a bucket hat that matches the Kith Kids assortment.
- The Disney | Kith Kids Dumbo Collection releases on Saturday, June 15th exclusively in-store at the opening of Kith Kids Dumbo.
- The capsule will be available at select Kith shops following the opening.
