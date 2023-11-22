Mickey & Friends Take Over Kith for New Disney100 Collection Launching Black Friday

As Disney is nearing the end of the Disney100 celebration, some brands still have a few surprise drops up their sleeves including Kith. The lifestyle fashion label has launched an extensive collection of elevated apparel, accessories, and lifestyle goods that celebrate Disney’s 100 years of stories, magic, and memories.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney fans love a good collaboration and when the charm of the Walt Disney Company can be captured in the threads of clothing brands like Kith there’s definitely a spark of magic waiting to be explored. Fortunately, guests won’t have to wait long for the next Disney | Kith collection

Holiday shopping is in full swing and Kith is about to launch new Disney styles on Black Friday.

Longtime fans will appreciate the archival artwork selected for this assortment including moments between Disney Mickey Mouse and his friends—Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Pluto, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck.

Of course Kith is putting their own spin on the collection that’s been reimagined through the Kith lens and features signature hues from Kith’s and Disney’s palette.

While the collection on the whole has something for every fan, there are some standout pieces. The Wool Varsity Jacket is crafted of premium wool blended fabric, with Nappa leather sleeves & a diamond-quilted satin lining—and features all-over custom leather applique Mickey Mouse artwork at the front and back.

Another favorite is the Tapestry Coaches Jacket with its all-over woven Mickey Mouse & Kith action graphic crafted from woven tapestry fabrication.

The Sherpa Hoodie is made of premium heavyweight Sherpa fabric with a mesh-lined body, and highlights exclusive satin-stitch “Just Us” embroidery, alongside jacquard Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse artwork on the front and back.

And then there’s the Crewneck Sweater featuring an array of beloved Disney characters with a chain-stitch execution on Kith’s signature chunky cotton knit.

Accessoires and Lifestyle Goods

The collection is complete with a variety of accessories and lifestyle goods including signature and collaborative headwear, scarves, and tote bags.

Fans will rejoice at the return of Kith’s signature cotton chunky yarn beanies and collaborative 59FIFTY and 9FORTY caps created in partnership with New Era.

If apparel wasn’t enough, Kith offers an array of lifestyle goods like the celebratory Just Us Puzzle, Canadian maple skate decks, a Disney100 Tapestry Blanket. and Disney Mickey & Friends Plush Set.

Kith Kids

This year’s collection continues with Kith Kids offerings including collaborative jackets, hoodies, crewnecks, button-downs, vintage tees, and headwear.

Shop the Disney | Kith Collection

The Disney | Kith for Mickey & Friends Collection for adult and kids collections release globally on Friday, November 24th, at 11AM EST/CET at Kith shops, and on Kith.com CA.Kith.com EU.Kith.com

Monday Program

Beyond the collection featured above, Kith and Disney have teamed to create an array of fleecewear for Kith’s upcoming Monday Program.

Guests will fall in love with the 400GSM cotton fleece crewneck and hoodie offerings decorated with a co-branded Kith Classic logo starring Mickey & Friends.

The Disney | Kith for Mickey & Friends Monday Program releases Monday, November 27th at 11AM EST/CET in Kith shops, and on Kith.com CA.Kith.com EU.Kith.com

