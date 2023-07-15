Marvel and Kith Team Up for Epic Collaboration Celebrating 60 Years of X-Men

It’s been 60 years since the comics world was introduced to the X-Men and when you reach a milestone that big, you have to celebrate! Marvel has teamed up with Kith and other brands to bring fans an exciting assortment of apparel, accessories and collectibles featuring the iconic mutant superheroes.

What’s Happening:

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of Marvel’s X-Men, Kith and Marvel are collaborating to create an extensive collection of elevated apparel, accessories, and collectibles—reimagining iconic X-Men artwork through the Kith lens.

Ahead of the collection’s global launch on July 28th, Kith and Marvel will host a special pop-up at San Diego Comic-Con from July 19th to 23rd where attendees will have an early opportunity to shop the newest collection.

The inspiration for this commemorative collaboration stems from Kith founder Ronnie Fieg’s history of collecting Uncanny X-Men trading cards from a young age. Ronnie’s early memories shaped many of the concepts seen throughout this collection, including the artwork applied to the apparel and the packaging design for the footwear.

In addition to Kith and Marvel’s collaboration, the duo worked with a select group of brands to create holistic lifestyle offerings, including: ASICS Upper Deck with Professional Sports Authenticator Modernica Arcade1Up



Sixty years ago, the X-Men made their first comic book appearance as a new type of team: five mutant outsiders under the tutelage of Professor Charles Xavier, driven by their dream of equality and peace in a world that feared and misunderstood mutantkind.

The X-Men grew to become some of Marvel’s most influential and popular characters, resonating with fans for its imaginative and personal stories while reflecting real-world social issues that remain relevant to this day.

Since their introduction, generations of fans have followed the X-Men’s adventures through comics, animated series, games, films and beyond, cementing the X-Men’s place in pop culture forever.

Apparel and Accessories:

Kith reinterpreted archival X-Men illustrations, graphics, and logos to create elevated apparel styles, as well as accessories and collectibles.

The apparel range features tapestry coaches jackets, wool varsity jackets, satin bombers, as well as intarsia knitwear and vintage tees.

Accessories’ styles include headwear, skate decks, keychains, and pin sets.

Special Edition Comic Book!

Kith also worked with Marvel to develop a special edition X-Men comic book with an original storyline and custom illustrations.

The story follows the X-Men on their “day off” in New York City, which sees the Super Heroes attend a New York Knicks game, shop at a Kith store, and defeat multiple villains on a subway train.

This comic also includes Ronnie Fieg as a character, as well as his friends Greg Yuna, Nigel Sylvester and Motofumi “Poggy” Kogi.

This comic book will be available for purchase early at San Diego Comic-Con. It will then be available for purchase in-store at Kith shops and as a gift-with-purchase with Kith.com orders during the full global launch.

Where to Shop:

The Marvel | Kith for X-Men – 60th Anniversary Collection will release early exclusively at San Diego Comic Con from July 19th to 23rd.

– 60th Anniversary Collection will release early exclusively at San Diego Comic Con from July 19th to 23rd. The Marvel | Kith & Arcade1Up for X-Men console will release publicly on Monday, July 24th, at 11AM EST on Kith.com and the Kith App.

will release publicly on Monday, July 24th, at 11AM EST on Kith.com and the Kith App. The entire Marvel | Kith for X-Men – 60th Anniversary Collection will release publicly on Friday, July 28th, at all Kith stores, 11AM CET on EU.Kith.com, 11AM EST on Kith.com and the Kith App.

