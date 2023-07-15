Kith Celebrates 60 Years of Marvel’s X-Men with Retro Arcade Game from Arcade1Up

It’s a big year for Marvel’s X-Men as the team of mutant superheroes celebrates their 60th anniversary. In honor of this milestone Marvel has teamed up with Kith and other brands including Arcade1Up to present a must-have retro arcade game featuring 8 awesome titles that diehard fans will adore.

What’s Happening:

  • In celebration of the 60th anniversary of Marvel’s X-Men, Kith and Marvel are collaborating to create an extensive collection of elevated apparel, accessories, and collectibles—reimagining iconic X-Men artwork through the Kith lens.
  • Perhaps the best addition to this series is the completely custom retro arcade game designed in collaboration with Arcade1Up.
  • This game stands at 60.7″ tall by 19.75″ wide and bears co-branded Marvel | Kith for X-Men artwork.
  • When powering up the console, users will also see a custom gameplay animation that features X-Men characters and a Kith logo!
  • While retaining a retro design, this arcade game has been modernized through various features. The console features the option to play one of eight different games, including:
    • Marvel vs. Capcom
    • Marvel vs. Capcom 2
    • Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter
    • X-Men vs. Street Fighter
    • Marvel Super Heroes
    • X- Men: Children of the ATOM
    • X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse
    • Marvel Super Heroes in War of the Gems
  • It also features WiFi capability for live online play, a light-up marquee, a headphone jack, and more.
  • The Arcade1Up for X-Men console will release publicly on Monday, July 24th, at 11AM EST on Kith.com and the Kith App.

