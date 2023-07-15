Kith Celebrates 60 Years of Marvel’s X-Men with Retro Arcade Game from Arcade1Up

It’s a big year for Marvel’s X-Men as the team of mutant superheroes celebrates their 60th anniversary. In honor of this milestone Marvel has teamed up with Kith and other brands including Arcade1Up to present a must-have retro arcade game featuring 8 awesome titles that diehard fans will adore.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of Marvel’s X-Men, Kith and Marvel are collaborating to create an extensive collection of elevated apparel, accessories, and collectibles—reimagining iconic X-Men artwork through the Kith lens.

Perhaps the best addition to this series is the completely custom retro arcade game designed in collaboration with Arcade1Up.

This game stands at 60.7″ tall by 19.75″ wide and bears co-branded Marvel | Kith for X-Men artwork.

When powering up the console, users will also see a custom gameplay animation that features X-Men characters and a Kith logo!

While retaining a retro design, this arcade game has been modernized through various features. The console features the option to play one of eight different games, including: Marvel vs. Capcom Marvel vs. Capcom 2 Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter X-Men vs. Street Fighter Marvel Super Heroes X- Men: Children of the ATOM X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse Marvel Super Heroes in War of the Gems

It also features WiFi capability for live online play, a light-up marquee, a headphone jack, and more.

The Arcade1Up for X-Men console will release publicly on Monday, July 24th, at 11AM EST on Kith.com and the Kith App.

Where to Shop:

The Marvel | Kith for X-Men – 60th Anniversary Collection will release early exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con from July 19th to 23rd.

will from July 19th to 23rd. The entire Marvel | Kith for X-Men – 60th Anniversary Collection will release publicly on Friday, July 28th, at all Kith stores, 11AM CET on EU.Kith.com, 11AM EST on Kith.com and the Kith App.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!