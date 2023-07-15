New Marvel | Kith for X-Men Collection to Launch Early Release at San Diego Comic-Con

It’s been 60 years since the comics world was introduced to the X-Men and when you reach a milestone that big, you have to celebrate! Marvel has teamed up with Kith and other brands to bring fans an exciting assortment of apparel, accessories and collectibles featuring the iconic mutant superheroes. Best of all, guests attending San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) will be among the first to shop the collection.

What’s Happening:

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of Marvel’s X-Men, Kith and Marvel are collaborating to create an extensive collection of elevated apparel, accessories, and collectibles—reimagining iconic X-Men artwork through the Kith lens.

Ahead of the collection’s global launch on July 28th, Kith and Marvel will host a special pop-up at San Diego Comic-Con from July 19th to 23rd where attendees will have an early opportunity to shop the newest collection which includes: Tapestry coaches jackets Wool varsity jackets Satin bombers Intarsia knitwear and vintage tees Headwear Skate decks keychains Pin sets



The pop-up will be located inside the Marvel booth and will include the full assortment of products, including the special edition X-Men comic book created just for this collection.

Kith will also host a special tournament using their collaborative Arcade1Up games from July 20th to 23rd at their pop-up inside SDCC.

The tournament will give players an opportunity to battle head-to-head on X-Men: Children of the ATOM. The winner of this tournament will be gifted one of the limited Marvel | Kith & Arcade1Up game consoles.

Contestants can sign-up at the pop-up to be notified if they’ve qualified.

SDCC and Beyond:

