Sideshow Shares Unboxing Video of Hot Toys Baylan Skoll 1/6th-Scale Collectible Figure from “Star Wars: Ahsoka”

Today Sideshow released a new unboxing video giving fans a first look at the new Baylan Skoll 1/6th-scale collectible figure from Hot Toys, inspired by Lucasfilm’s live-action Disney+ series Star Wars: Ahsoka.

What’s happening:

  • Sideshow Collectibles has released a new unboxing video for Hot Toys’ 1/6th-scale Baylan Skoll collectible figure from Star Wars: Ahsoka.
  • According to Sideshow, this figure features “a hand-painted headsculpt with a stunning likeness and sculpted gray hair. The detailed headsculpt utilizes Hot Toys' rolling eyeball design, allowing collectors to adjust the figure's gaze. Baylan’s exquisitely layered tailored costume includes a dark green-colored vest with back cinch clips, shoulder guards, gauntlets, two belts, and a fabric apron. This highly poseable figure has 30 points of articulation and comes with a black cloak featuring embedded wire for dramatic posing options. Accessories include an orange light-up LED, USB-powered lightsaber with blade, a blade-in-motion, and a lightsaber hilt.”
  • In Star Wars: Ahsoka season 1, the fallen Jedi Baylan Skoll was portrayed by the late actor Ray Stevenson, who sadly passed away prior to the series premiering on Disney+.

Watch Hot Toys Ahsoka Baylan Skoll Figure Unboxing | First Look:

What they’re saying:

  • Sideshow: “Don't miss this Hot Toys Ahsoka Baylan Skoll figure unboxing in this episode of Sideshow First Look! Sideshow and Hot Toys are delighted to introduce the highly-anticipated Baylan Skoll Sixth Scale Figure inspired by Star Wars: Ahsoka. The Star Wars collectible figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs to adjust the eyesight, a meticulously crafted outfit and cloak, a form-fitting under-suit, an LED light-up lightsaber, interchangeable lightsaber blades emulating the weapon in motion, and a display base.”

More Images:

For additional information and to pre-order the Baylan Skoll 1/6th-scale Hot Toys collectible figure, be sure to visit the official Sideshow website.

