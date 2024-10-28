“Star Wars” Devaronian Cantina Patron Labria Gets a New 1/6th-Scale High-End Collectible Figure from Sideshow

Just in time for Halloween week, the most devilish-looking of all the Mos Eisley Cantina patrons– namely Labria the Devaronian from Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope– is getting his own 1/6th-scale collectible figure from Sideshow.

What’s happening:

Sideshow has revealed a new 1/6th-scale collectible figure depicting the character of Labria from the Mos Eisley Cantina in the original Star Wars film, AKA Episode IV – A New Hope .

film, AKA . In the wider Star Wars canon, this character’s actual name is Kardue'sai'Malloc, with “Labria” only being an alias. He is of the Devaronian species (with his homeworld being Devaron, naturally) and served as an army captain before he went into hiding.

According to Sideshow, this high-end collectible figure is “dressed in a meticulously tailored fabric outfit, which includes a dark gray cravat, a navy-blue shirt, a black vest, a cape, pants, and gloves. The wily Devaronian is ready for trouble with accessories including a blaster, a blaster holster, and an additional hand for holding the blaster.” It sells for $275 and is expected to ship between July and October of next year.

What they’re saying:

Sideshow: “The Labria 1/6 Scale High-End Collectible Figure by Sideshow captures the striking look of this character based on his appearance in Star Wars: A New Hope. This fully articulated 1/6 scale high-end collectible figure is highly poseable and comes with swap-out hands for additional display options. The detailed headsculpt features his distinctive curved horns, red-hued skin, and pointed yellow teeth.”

For additional information and to pre-order this high-end 1/6th-scale Labria collectible figure, be sure to visit Sideshow’s official website.

Related Posts: