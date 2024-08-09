“Star Wars (Anangong Miigaading), A New Hope” World Premiere in Winnipeg — New Ojibwe Dub of the 1977 Film Comes Out August 10th

The voice cast, filmmakers, and special guests celebrated the new dub in Winnipeg.
- The voice cast of the Ojibwe dub includes:
- Aandeg Jedi Muldrew as Luke Skywalker
- Ajuawak Kapashesit as Han Solo
- Theresa Eischen as Princess Leia
- Dennis Daminos Chartrand as Darth Vader
- Dustin Gerald Morrow Aagimewikamig as Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Tomantha Sylvester Nimi Anungo Kwe as C-3PO
- Disney and Lucasfilm are celebrating the release by offering complimentary tickets to see the film. Starting now, fans can claim up to four tickets to see the movie at Cineplex.com.
- Star Wars (Anangong Miigaading), A New Hope premieres on August 10th for a limited run at select Cineplex theatres.
