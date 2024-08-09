“Star Wars (Anangong Miigaading), A New Hope” World Premiere in Winnipeg — New Ojibwe Dub of the 1977 Film Comes Out August 10th

by |
Tags: , , ,

The voice cast, filmmakers, and special guests celebrated the new dub in Winnipeg.

What’s Happening:

  • Walt Disney Studios Canada shared pictures from last night's premiere of Star Wars (Anangong Miigaading), A New Hope on X.
  • The World Premiere, which celebrated the 1977 film’s new Ojibwe dub, hosted cast members, costume characters, and cultural performances.

  • The voice cast of the Ojibwe dub includes:
    • Aandeg Jedi Muldrew as Luke Skywalker
    • Ajuawak Kapashesit as Han Solo
    • Theresa Eischen as Princess Leia
    • Dennis Daminos Chartrand as Darth Vader        
    • Dustin Gerald Morrow Aagimewikamig as Obi-Wan Kenobi
    • Tomantha Sylvester Nimi Anungo Kwe as C-3PO
  • Disney and Lucasfilm are celebrating the release by offering complimentary tickets to see the film. Starting now, fans can claim up to four tickets to see the movie at Cineplex.com.
  • Star Wars (Anangong Miigaading), A New Hope premieres on August 10th for a limited run at select Cineplex theatres.
  • Check out the X post below:

Read More:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber