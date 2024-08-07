More Celebrity Guests Announced for Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025

Three more Star Wars celebrities have been confirmed to attend next year’s Star Wars Celebration in Japan.

The actors behind The Acolyte 's mysterious Stranger, Rogue One 's wise-cracking droid K-2SO, and young Boba Fett are headed to Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025.

Star Wars Celebration Japan will be held from April 18th through the 20th, 2025 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba City, Japan.

