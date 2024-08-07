More Celebrity Guests Announced for Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025

Three more Star Wars celebrities have been confirmed to attend next year’s Star Wars Celebration in Japan.
- The actors behind The Acolyte's mysterious Stranger, Rogue One's wise-cracking droid K-2SO, and young Boba Fett are headed to Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025.
- Alan Tudyk, who made his Star Wars debut in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as Cassian Andor's reprogrammed Imperial security droid, will make an appearance.
- Swear allegiance to Manny Jacinto from The Acolyte, making his second Star Wars Celebration appearance fresh off the success of the Disney+ series that saw his dark side character take on the Jedi of the High Republic.
- And from the prequels and animation, Daniel Logan, who first portrayed young Boba Fett in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and also voiced the character in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and more, will appear.
- They join previously announced guests Anthony Daniels, Temuera Morrison, Doug Chiang and Ashley Eckstein.
- Star Wars Celebration Japan will be held from April 18th through the 20th, 2025 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba City, Japan.
- Click here to see some of the merchandise that will be available during the event.
