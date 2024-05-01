Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 Confirms First Group of Celebrity Guests

Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 has started announcing celebrity guests that will be a part of the big event. StarWars.com has revealed the first list of celebrity guests.

What’s Happening:

  • Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 has shared the first list of confirmed celebrity guests for the event taking place April 18th–20th, 2025, at the Makuhari Messe in Japan.

Celebrities:

  • Anthony Daniels: The only actor to work on all 11 Star Wars feature films, will make an appearance. Daniels notably portrayed C-3PO in all three Skywalker saga trilogies.
  • Temuera Morrison: Morrison first played Jango Fett and his army of clones in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, and has more recently brought Boba Fett back from the (presumed) dead on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.
  • Doug Chiang: An Academy Award-winning artist who also serves as senior vice president and executive design director, will be there, too. Recently, Chiang has served as production designer on several Star Wars live-action series, including The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and Skeleton Crew.
  • Ashley Eckstein: The voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and Tales of the Jedi, will appear.

Tickets:

  • Tickets will go on sale Thursday, May 2nd, at 4 p.m. PST / 7 p.m. EST, and Friday, May 3rd, at 8 a.m. JST.
  • More than two dozen limited Star Wars Celebration 2025 exclusive items will be available for pre-order during registration.
