Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 Confirms First Group of Celebrity Guests

Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 has shared the first list of confirmed celebrity guests for the event taking place April 18th–20th, 2025, at the Makuhari Messe in Japan.

Anthony Daniels: The only actor to work on all 11 Star Wars feature films, will make an appearance. Daniels notably portrayed C-3PO in all three Skywalker saga trilogies.

