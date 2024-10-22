Darth Maul’s Brother Savage Opress from “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” Gets a 1/6th-Scale Figure from Hot Toys

Fans of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series have something very cool to be excited about today: Hot Toys has announced, via Sideshow Collectibles, a new 1/6th-scale Savage Opress collectible figure from the beloved Lucasfilm-produced show.

What’s happening:

Savage Opress, the brother of Darth Maul and a Force-sensitive Dathomirian Nightbrother, is getting his own 1/6th-scale collectible figure from Hot Toys.

This highly detailed figure is based on the character’s appearances in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and features a hand-painted head sculpt with three interchangeable horns for a battle-damaged look. Fans can also adjust the direction in which Savage Opress is looking thanks to Hot Toys’ innovative rolling eyeball design.

and features a hand-painted head sculpt with three interchangeable horns for a battle-damaged look. Fans can also adjust the direction in which Savage Opress is looking thanks to Hot Toys’ innovative rolling eyeball design. The figure sells for $280, which can be split up into flexible interest-free payment options.

What they’re saying:

“Standing at approximately 13.38 inches (34 cm) tall, this highly poseable figure features over 30 points of articulation. He wears an expertly tailored layered fabric outfit with pauldrons and gauntlets, plus a wire hemmed skirt for dramatic posing options. Accessories include a red LED light-up double-bladed lightsaber with detachable blades plus a pair of blade-in-motion effects and a lightsaber hilt. Savage also wields his enchanted spear and comes with an interchangeable mechno-arm with 3 different hands.”

This Hot Toys Savage Opress collectible figure is available to pre-order right now from Sideshow Collectibles.

Related Posts: