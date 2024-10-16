Sideshow Shows Off Unboxing of the Upcoming Hot Toys’ BT-1 1/6 Scale Figure

The online collectible retailer has given fans a first look at the new figure in their new YouTube video.

Collectible News:

Sideshow has released a brand new unboxing for Hot Toys’ upcoming BT-1 1/6 Scale Figure ahead of its release.

Appearing in the Star Wars

BT-1 features 7 points of articulation, a retractable middle leg, and a 360 degree horizontal head rotation.

The black titanium-colored-collectible features metallic details and comes with attachable weapons, such as a flamethrower, a missile launcher, and rocket launchers.

Hot Toys’ BT-1 1/6 Scale Figure is still available for preorder at Sideshow

