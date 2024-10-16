Sideshow Shows Off Unboxing of the Upcoming Hot Toys’ BT-1 1/6 Scale Figure

The figure features 7 points of articulation and a fully rotating head.
The online collectible retailer has given fans a first look at the new figure in their new YouTube video.

Collectible News:

  • Sideshow has released a brand new unboxing for Hot Toys’ upcoming BT-1 1/6 Scale Figure ahead of its release.
  • Appearing in the Star Wars comics as a companion to Doctor Aphra, the droid figure also comes with protocol droid 0-0-0.
  • BT-1 features 7 points of articulation, a retractable middle leg, and a 360 degree horizontal head rotation.
  • The black titanium-colored-collectible features metallic details and comes with attachable weapons, such as a flamethrower, a missile launcher, and rocket launchers.

  • Hot Toys’ BT-1 1/6 Scale Figure is still available for preorder at Sideshow. Retailing for $220, the figure is expected to ship sometime between now and March of next year.

