Sideshow Shows Off Unboxing of the Upcoming Hot Toys’ BT-1 1/6 Scale Figure

The online collectible retailer has given fans a first look at the new figure in their new YouTube video.
Collectible News:
- Sideshow has released a brand new unboxing for Hot Toys’ upcoming BT-1 1/6 Scale Figure ahead of its release.
- Appearing in the Star Wars comics as a companion to Doctor Aphra, the droid figure also comes with protocol droid 0-0-0.
- BT-1 features 7 points of articulation, a retractable middle leg, and a 360 degree horizontal head rotation.
- The black titanium-colored-collectible features metallic details and comes with attachable weapons, such as a flamethrower, a missile launcher, and rocket launchers.
- Hot Toys’ BT-1 1/6 Scale Figure is still available for preorder at Sideshow. Retailing for $220, the figure is expected to ship sometime between now and March of next year.
