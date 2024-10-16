Blast Off for Adventure with the Star Wars: Celebrate the Saga Collection at Disney Store

The galaxy far, far away is actually a lot closer than you think, in fact part of it is at Disney Store! Star Wars fans can celebrate the epic saga in many different ways, but the one we’re most excited about is merchandise. Unveiled today is a new Star Wars: Celebrate the Saga Collection with exciting products for casual and diehard fans alike.

What’s Happening:

Whether it seems like it or not, there’s always more room in your Star Wars collection and Disney Store has new items you won’t want to pass up.

From the thrilling first moments of A New Hope to the powerful conclusion of the Rise of Skywalker there’s a lot to love about the 9-film Skywalker Saga…there’s just not much room to cover it all on merchandise!

Regardless, Disney Store is up to the challenge as they focus their attention on some of the greatest characters to ever grace our movie screens.

Star Wars Glow-in-the-Dark Loungefly Mini Backpack

This delightful Star Wars: Celebrate the Saga Collection features an assortment of products including a Loungely mini backpack that’s embracing the vintage style of the 1970s cinema.

Fans will instantly recognize the starry background that covers the surface of the bag, while a cast of characters—Luke, Leia, Han, Chewbacca, Yoda, and the droids—gather on the front and strike action poses.

Guests can shop Star Wars: Celebrate the Saga Collection now at Disney Store

