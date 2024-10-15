“Rogue One” Star Mads Mikkelsen Will Be Among the Celebrity Guests at Star Wars Celebration Japan in 2025

Actor Mads Mikkelsen, who played the role of Galen Erso in 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, will be appearing as a celebrity guest at Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan this coming April, according to an official announcement by Lucasfilm and ReedPop.

What’s happening:

actor Mads Mikkelsen, who played the role of Galen Erso in Lucasfilm’s 2016 hit, will be appearing as a celebrity guest at Star Wars Celebration Japan in April of 2025. Mikkelsen is also known for his roles in Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny , Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange , the Warner Bros. film Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore , and NBC’s Hannibal television series. Notably, Mads’s older brother Lars Mikkelsen has played Grand Admiral Thrawn in both Star Wars animation and live-action.

, Marvel Studios’ , the Warner Bros. film , and NBC’s television series. Notably, Mads’s older brother Lars Mikkelsen has played Grand Admiral Thrawn in both Star Wars animation and live-action. Other celebrity guests announced for Star Wars Celebration Japan include actors Alan Tudyk (K-2SO), Manny Jacinto (Qimir / The Stranger), Daniel Logan (Young Boba Fett), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), and Temuera Morrison (Jango Fett / Boba Fett), production designer Doug Chiang, plus voice actress / Her Universe creator Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano).

Coincidentally, a Galen Erso 1/6th-scale Hot Toys figure will be available exclusively at the event.

What they’re saying:

“Mads Mikkelsen, who portrayed Galen Erso in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, a character who engineered the Empire's superweapon and planted the seeds of a future Rebel victory in his flawed design, will appear. Plus, you can take home your own exclusive Galen Erso Hot Toys 1/6th figure, available at Star Wars Celebration Japan.” “Mikkelsen will be joined by many other guests including the actors behind The Acolyte's mysterious Stranger, Rogue One's wise-cracking droid K-2SO, and more.”

Star Wars Celebration 2025 will take place April 18th through the 20th, 2025 at Makuhari Messe in Japan. For additional information and to purchase advance tickets for the event, be sure to visit the official Star Wars Celebration website.