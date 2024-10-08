Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 Reveals First Five Badge Designs In Historical Japanese Art Style Ukiyo-e

The designs were created by artist TAKUMI for the highly anticipated event.

This afternoon Lucasfilm and ReedPop revealed the first five badge designs for Star Wars Celebration 2025, which is set to take place next spring in Japan.

What’s happening:

The first five badge designs– featuring the characters of Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Din Djarin (The Mandalorian) with Grogu, Ahsoka Tano, and Master Yoda– have been revealed for Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025.

The artist for these designs is named TAKUMI, who created them in the ukiyo-e style, “a genre of Japanese art that flourished from the 17th through 19th centuries,” according to Wikipedia.

TAKUMI previously created promotional art for Marvel Studios’ movie Thor: Love & Thunder and Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian season three.

What they’re saying:

Lucasfilm: “Star Wars Celebration badges have provided a distinct opportunity to present a broad range of Star Wars characters with a unique artistic vision, a tradition stretching back to the first Celebration in 1999. While the badges are, of course, necessary to enter Star Wars Celebration’s doors, they often become prized keepsakes long after the excitement of new friends, rare moments, and first reveals have receded into memory.”

TAKUMI: ““I vividly remember being amazed by the design and coolness of the Star Wars toys that my friend’s brothers owned. As I explored more, I found out that Star Wars was deeply influenced by Seven Samurai by Akira Kurosawa, one of the movies that left a huge impact on me.”

““I vividly remember being amazed by the design and coolness of the Star Wars toys that my friend’s brothers owned. As I explored more, I found out that was deeply influenced by by Akira Kurosawa, one of the movies that left a huge impact on me.” “The appeal of Star Wars is multifaceted. It’s a grand narrative about the fight for freedom in the galaxy, but it’s also a collection of personal love stories and a mystical fable featuring the Force, creatures, and various planets. Ukiyo-e is all about storytelling, as is the Star Wars universe.”

Star Wars Celebration Japan will take place from Friday, April 18th through Sunday, April 20th, 2025 at Makuhari Messe. Be sure to visit the official Star Wars Celebration website for additional information and to purchase advance tickets for the event.