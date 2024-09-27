Select Hotel Bookings Now Available for Star Wars Celebration Japan Attendees

Attendees of Star Wars Celebration Japan can now book a variety of premier hotel partners near the Convention Center, with some options at the Tokyo Disney Resort coming soon.

What’s Happening:

Star Wars

SWC has partnered with HelmsBriscoe to offer rooms close to the convention center, publishing a secure online housing website that includes full hotel descriptions, amenity listings, distances from hotel to the venue, maps and other information to help make your hotel decision easier.

Additionally, beginning in December 2024, three hotels at the Tokyo Disney Resort will be available to book for Star Wars Celebration ticket-holders.

Those three hotels are the Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

Hotel rooms are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

