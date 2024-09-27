Select Hotel Bookings Now Available for Star Wars Celebration Japan Attendees

Attendees of Star Wars Celebration Japan can now book a variety of premier hotel partners near the Convention Center, with some options at the Tokyo Disney Resort coming soon.
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars Celebration Japan will take place April 18th-20th, 2025 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba City, Japan, which is located not too far from the Tokyo Disney Resort.
- SWC has partnered with HelmsBriscoe to offer rooms close to the convention center, publishing a secure online housing website that includes full hotel descriptions, amenity listings, distances from hotel to the venue, maps and other information to help make your hotel decision easier.
- Additionally, beginning in December 2024, three hotels at the Tokyo Disney Resort will be available to book for Star Wars Celebration ticket-holders.
- Those three hotels are the Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.
- Hotel rooms are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
