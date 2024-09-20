Photos: New Merchandise Collection Drops For Tokyo Disneyland’s “Reach For The Stars”

As Tokyo Disneyland’s newest nighttime show, Reach For The Stars, has just debuted above Cinderella Castle, so has the accompanying merchandise collection.

With Disney’s flying characters a key part of the new spectacular, they also are heavily featured within the collection. Expect to see Dumbo, Tinkerbell, Baymax, and more.

As always for Tokyo Disney Resort, alongside the usual apparel are a variety of unique collectibles.

Currently, the items are limited to three each per guest (likely due to the collection’s debut).

