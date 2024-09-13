Disney Christmas Returns to Tokyo Disney Resort

Beginning November 15th, guests visiting the Tokyo Disney Resort will be able to celebrate the holidays with offerings at Tokyo Disneyland, Tokyo DisneySea, Tokyo Disney hotels, the Disney Resort Line, and Ikspiari.

The Most Magical Time of the Year:

Tokyo Disney Resort’s Disney Christmas event is back again!

Featuring entertainment options, specialty merchandise, exciting dining opportunities, attraction overlays and more, Tokyo Disney Resort is the perfect way to usher in the heartwarming holiday.

Disney Christmas will take place from November 15th through December 25th.

Let’s take a look at how guests can celebrate the Christmas season throughout the resort.

Tokyo Disneyland

The Disney Christmas Stories parade will make its final laps around Tokyo Disneyland this holiday season. Beginning in 2015, this Christmas offering begins with ringing bells to kick off the celebration. With each of the 7 floats highlighting a different festive story, guests will find Disney and Pixar characters as they come together for the final time. Retitled Disney Christmas Stories “Fond Farewell,” the music played after the entertainment option will change to help conclude the Christmas stories. Stories in the parade include: Story 1 – Donald Duck celebrating the holidays at home with Scrooge McDuck and Huey, Dewey, and Louie. Story 2 – Toy Story’ s iconic toys will celebrate Christmas. Story 3 – Spend Christmas with Snow White Story 4 – Mickey Mouse enjoying Chrismtas with Minnie, Goofy, Max, Pluto, Chip and Dale. Story 5 – Have a tropical holiday celebration with Lilo, Stitch, and Angel. Story 6 – Spend a warm and romantic Christmas with Belle and Beast. Story 7 – Elsa will celebrate the winter holiday with her ice powers with Anna and Olaf.



In front of Cinderella’s Castle, guests will find the Starbright Christmas firework spectacular. This approximately 5-minute pyrotechnic celebration will happen most nights during the holiday season.

Another nighttime Christmas offering at the park will bring a holiday version of Tokyo Disneyland Electrical Parade Dreamlights through Tokyo Disneyland.

through Tokyo Disneyland. World Bazaar will showcase a towering, 15-meter-tall Christmas tree featuring ornaments of Li’l RingRing, a Christmas Elf.

For the first time in 5 years, the Country Bear Theatre will feature the holiday overlay Jingle Bell Jamboree. The musical revue style show will highlight the Country Bear Band performing a selection of seasonal songs to usher in the Christmas spirit. This offering will begin on November 8th and be available through January 13th.

Beginning next Friday, Haunted Mansion The Nightmare Before Christmas in Haunted Mansion “Holiday Nightmare.” The seasonal overlay will usher in spooky seasons greetings for guests at the resort from September 19th through January 13th.

in Haunted Mansion “Holiday Nightmare.” The seasonal overlay will usher in spooky seasons greetings for guests at the resort from September 19th through January 13th. Additionally, special Christmas food options will arrive at Plaza Pavilion Restaurant on November 8th. Featuring a Li’l RingRing Yule Log, guests can purchase a themed topping kit to customize their sweet holiday treat. Other seasonal food items include a new sandwich at Sweetheart Cafe and a festive Strawberry Milk from Refreshment Corner.

Tokyo DisneySea

Mickey, Duffy and other friends will sail throughout Mediterranean Harbor in Disney Christmas Greeting. The festive and floating offering will flood the park with the Christmas spire, including holiday music and an appearance from Santa Claus.

In the American Waterfront, guests will find a 15-meter-tall Christmas tree. Cape Cod will highlight the season with their own Christmas tree inspired by Duffy and Friends.

Throughout the New York area of the American Waterfront, guests will be treated to seasonal merchandise, festive foods, and holiday decorations in Dazzling Christmas in New York.

Really coming to life at night, guests will be able to immerse themselves completely into the Christmas spirit.

In Waterfront Park, visitors will be able to purchase customizable plush charms and pouches that double as ornaments. For those looking for a snack, all food and beverage items will be wrapped in special Dazzling Christmas in New York packaging. Guests will also find snowmen inspired by Mickey and the gang.

To further embrace the season, Waterfront Park will host three special Christmas entertainment options including: Christmas Carolers, who will perform a cappella arrangements of Christmas favorites. Holly Jolly Trio – This musical act will serenade visitors throughout Waterfront Park. Holiday Wonder Band – Get in the holiday spirit with upbeat and cheerful musical performances.

Beginning November 2, Duffy and Friends characters experiencing the joy of winter will be featured on special merchandise and souvenirs included with menu items.

Guests visiting the Horizon Bay Restaurant will also find special holiday-inspired seasonal food and beverage options. These offerings include a potato and egg tart in the shape of a christmas tree and a grilled beef dish with snow-inspired white sauce.

Disney Hotels

Visitors wishing to make the most out of their Christmas vacations have the opportunity to book a Tokyo Disney Resort Vacation Package. This holiday package includes: Photo opportunities with Disney characters in the Christmas attire. Special seating at the Disney Christmas Stories parade. All the other incredible benefits of Tokyo Disney’s Vacation packages.

Starting November 8th, Disney Christmas themed menus will arrive at three restaurants throughout the resort. Empire Grill at Disney Ambassador Hotel – Featuring a Christmas themed course meal, guests will be able to enjoy a specialty snowflake-inspired dessert. Other menu items will come with a special Christmas charm. BellaVista Lounge at Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta – At this romantic dining location, guests can enjoy the heartwarming views of Disney Christmas through the restaurant's large windows while enjoying a masterfully created course meal. Canna at Tokyo Disneyland Hotel – Featuring a poinsettia-inspired dessert, this beautifully crafted course meal is the perfect way to celebrate the Christmas season.

Each of Tokyo Disney’s hotels will be festively fitted with specialty Christmas decorations. The Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel will also join the lineup this year. Start dates for the Christmas decorations vary per hotel.

Disney Resort Line

Commemorative day passes for the Disney Christmas season will be available for guests to pick up all monorail stations. Additionally, Tokyo Disney’s monorail fleet will be adorned with festive decorations.

Ikspiari

Tokyo Disney’s premiere shopping destination will be dressed up for the Disney Christmas event, providing a cheerful atmosphere for all your Christmas shopping needs.

