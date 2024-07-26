Daiwa House to Sponsor Tokyo Disneyland’s New Halloween Parade

Tokyo Disneyland will debut a brand-new Halloween parade this season, The Villains’ Halloween “Into the Frenzy,” which will be presented by Daiwa House.
- Daiwa House has been revealed as the sponsor for The Villains’ Halloween “Into the Frenzy,” part of Tokyo Disneyland’s Disney Halloween event.
- The new daytime parade, The Villains’ Halloween “Into the Frenzy,” features well-known Disney Villains accompanied by exciting music and performances, as they throw a cool and glamorous Halloween party. Disney friends, including Mickey Mouse, and guests are invited by the Villains to enjoy this mysteriously thrilling experience. Guests can get ready to be captivated by the high-energy and electrifying parade presented by the Disney Villains.
- Daiwa House is also currently a sponsor of Stitch Encounter at Tokyo Disneyland, as well as Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey at Tokyo DisneySea.
- This will be the second time for Daiwa House to sponsor a parade presented at Tokyo Disneyland, following their sponsorship of “Spooky ‘Boo!’ Parade” in 2019.
