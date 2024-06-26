Tokyo Disneyland Hosting Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters “Complete the Mission!” Event Prior to the Attraction’s Closure

Prior to the attraction’s permanent closure, Tokyo Disneyland will be celebrating Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters with a special “Complete the Mission!” event.

What’s Happening:

Earlier this year, Tokyo Disneyland revealed plans for a new Wreck-It Ralph attraction

Before the attraction closes forever on October 31st, the park will be celebrating with a special event – Buzz Lightyear's Astro Blasters "Complete the Mission!"

From July 2nd to September 18th, a special version of the attraction, titled “Astro Hero Time!” will run, making it easier than ever to achieve a high score.

Then, from September 19th to October 31st, some exclusive merchandise and popcorn box designs will be available to purchase.

During the event, cast members in Tomorrowland will distribute unique stickers to guests.

Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters closes on October 31st, and the new Wreck-It Ralph attraction is scheduled to open in 2026.

More on the New Wreck-It Ralph Attraction:

Like Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters, guests will play their way through the ride, which is set within the in-universe video game Sugar Rush.

Guests will find that Sugar Rush is being attacked by Sugar Bugs (glitches created by King Candy), and their help is needed by Ralph and Vanellope to transform them back into cookies and cakes.

The Planet M gift shop next to Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters will also close to be rethemed to the Wreck-It Ralph attraction.

attraction. A full name for the attraction has yet to be announced.